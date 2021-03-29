‘Masked’ Herbal Affair is still on for April 17, officials say

Herbal Affair “is back,” Community Development Director Grant Gerondale declared last week.

The perennial Sand Springs event has had some struggles in recent years, he said, with “two horrifically bad rainy events and then COVID” last year, when the pandemic canceled the event altogether.

This year’s edition, set for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, will require masks of all vendors and visitors in an attempt to keep the city’s COVID-19 case numbers from increasing.

Also as a result of the pandemic, the event will have only about 90 percent as many vendors as in the recent past, Gerondale said.

“Certainly some people have decided that, ‘As a vendor, I’m in that age category where I shouldn’t do it (for health-risk reasons), but I’ll be back next year,’” he said.

But what the event might have lost in quantity, Gerondale plans to make up for in quality.

For example, a blacksmith who will be selling plant hangers she makes was given extra booth space if she would do demonstrations of her craft, he said.