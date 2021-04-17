Mary Sue Overbey receives 2021 Hometown Hero Award

Longtime Sandite Mary Sue Overbey received the 2021 Sand Springs Hometown Hero Award at Herbal Affair on Saturday.

Overbey, who was the city’s finance director and city clerk for more than 22 years, was presented the award by Mayor Jim Spoon.

The Sand Springs Hometown Hero Award is given annually to “a person who gives selflessly of his or her time and talents to enrich the Sand Springs community for future generations,” the proclamation states.

Overbey’s work for the city earned recognition across the state with the Oklahoma Municipal League, the Government Finance Officers Association of Oklahoma and beyond.

Overbey was a charter member and served as president of the Government Finance Officers Association of Oklahoma and led the city of Sand Springs to receive the association’s Certificate of Achievement in 1991, the highest achievement attainable, according to the Hometown Hero Award proclamation.

“She really changed the way that cities do their finances,” Spoon said. “Not only for Sand Springs, but for everyone.

“She left us in such great financial shape,” he added.