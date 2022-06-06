Margaritaville fundraiser to benefit Sand Springs Community Services

It’s time to pull out those Hawaiian shirts for Margaritaville, the annual summer fundraiser benefiting Sand Springs Community Services.

The June 17 event, which provides about 5% of the agency’s annual revenue, features a fun evening of food, music, prizes — and margaritas, of course, as well as other adult and nonalcoholic beverages.

Nathan Woodmansee, executive director of Sand Springs Community Services, said this year’s gathering will be somewhat bittersweet because of the absence of longtime supporters Dave and Jeanie Kvach after Dave Kvach suffered a serious bicycle accident in April in which he broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed.

“They were kind of the force behind the fundraiser,” Woodmansee said, “so we’re doing this in their honor, in the spirit in which it was intended, and to honor their efforts in the past.”

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bright Morning Farm, 5802 S. 145th West Ave.

Guests will enjoy dinner catered by the Rib Crib while chilling out to the tunes of a steel drum band.

Tables for eight cost $550; individual tickets cost $70. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20.

To reserve your beach chair or for more information, call Sand Springs Community Services at 918-245-5183.

