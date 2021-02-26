March 5 OBI blood drive in Sand Springs postponed until March 19

A blood drive planned for March 5 has been postponed for two weeks related to recent winter weather that delayed other blood drives.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute drive is now scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, according to Marla Roberts, the senior account manager for the OBI’s Tulsa Donor Center.

The OBI requires 1,200 donors each day to keep a healthy supply of blood on the shelf.

“O-negative is the universal blood type and is always in need,” Roberts said. “However, all blood types are important.”

Winter is always a tough time for blood banks, but COVID-19-related issues are complicating matters this year.

One problem is that fewer donors are available at any given time because people are sick with the coronavirus.

Another concern, according to the OBI, is that would-be donors are confused about whether they’re eligible to donate at all.

People who have received the most common COVID-19 vaccines – those from drug-makers Pfizer and Moderna – are eligible to donate blood and platelets, the OBI said.

For more information about the March 19 blood drive, to determine your eligibility or to register, call 918-703-4800 or go online to obi.org.