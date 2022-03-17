March 17 state COVID-19 report

New cases, seven-day average: 95 (down from 136 the previous week)
New cases, week ending March 12: 665 (down from 955 the previous week)
Active cases: 1,610 (down from 2,335 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,029,634 (up 2,984 from the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,173 (up 120 from the previous week)
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
