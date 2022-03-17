 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

March 17 state COVID-19 report

  • 0

New cases, seven-day average: 95 (down from 136 the previous week)

New cases, week ending March 12: 665 (down from 955 the previous week)

Active cases: 1,610 (down from 2,335 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,029,634 (up 2,984 from the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,173 (up 120 from the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community COVID data going away as pandemic eases

Community COVID data going away as pandemic eases

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter, a critic when state health officials briefly halted the data in November, says things are different now: "I hope and believe that we’re coming to the end of this situation here.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert