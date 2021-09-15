Many Tulsa-area cities see COVID infections decline, but deaths climb in all of them

COVID infection numbers are declining in slightly more than half of the municipalities in the Tulsa metro area, including Sand Springs, but the mortality rates continue to climb, steeply in some instances.

For the seven-day period ending Sept. 15, the city of Sand Springs saw its current case number fall by 35 from the previous reporting period, but one additional death was reported. That brings the city’s pandemic death toll to 89, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show.

City Manager Mike Carter has noted before that if scores of Sand Springs residents had died in automobile crashes, the public outcry for action from the city would be tremendous.

“We have lost 89 people” to COVID since the pandemic began in Oklahoma 18 months ago, he said Wednesday. But “state records show us having lost 39 people to traffic collisions in our community in the last 20 years.”

Carter also noted that from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 through the end of last year — roughly 41 weeks — 20 Sand Springs residents died of COVID.

Since Jan. 1 of this year — roughly 37 weeks — the city has lost 69 residents to the virus.