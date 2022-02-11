Mannford man headed to federal prison for role in child-sex case

A Mannford man has been sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison for sending sexually explicit pictures to a person he believed to be a teenage runaway but who was actually an undercover investigator, prosecutors said.

Johnny Wayne Rose Jr., 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan to 78 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He had pleaded guilty in October to the attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

In a plea agreement, Rose admitted that he used his cellphone, Facebook and Kik to converse with an individual he believed was a 15-year-old female runaway who was addicted to methamphetamine.

In those conversations, which took place between Feb. 25 and March 5 of last year, he attempted to persuade the "girl" to meet for sex and offered to provide methamphetamine.

He also asked for topless photographs and sent sexually explicit photographs of himself.

Instead of speaking to a minor female, Rose was unknowingly communicating with an undercover investigator from the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.