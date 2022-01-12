Mannford chamber to present annual awards Monday evening

MANNFORD — Tee Dudley, who owns Dudley Co. LTD, will receive the Mannford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year award during the chamber’s annual banquet Monday evening at the First Baptist Church.

Dudley Co. has been in business since 2008. The company has a construction side and a trucking side and handles such projects as clearing land, building pads, trenching lines and hauling rock.

The company built the pad that will be the foundation for the new Mannford City Hall complex and worked on the new addition at Mannford Public Schools.

Tee Dudley grew up in the Sand Springs area off Coyote Trail, his wife, Brandi Dudley, said.

He is Native American, and Dudley Co. is certified as a Native-owned business.

Dudley has coached youth sports and donates material to the Mannford Four Diamonds baseball and softball fields as well as to the annual Mannford Lake Life Festival.

For more about Dudley Co., see its Facebook page.