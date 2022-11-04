Man sentenced to 15 years for robbery, assault of Sand Springs convenience store owner

A Sand Springs man who robbed and assaulted a local convenience store owner 16 months ago was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison, federal authorities announced.

Camaran Blake Breazeale, 30, pleaded guilty to robbery in Indian Country and using a firearm while committing a violent crime in connection with the July 13, 2021, holdup at A&S Fuels, 5500 S. Oklahoma 97, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Breazeale to serve each sentence consecutively — eight years in prison for the robbery count and seven years for the firearm count — for a total of 15 years.

He also sentenced Breazeale to serve three years of post-custody supervision and ordered him to pay restitution of $100,000.

The judge rejected a defense effort to sentence Breazeale to a collective seven years and one month for the crimes.

The case was prosecuted in federal court because Breazeale is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and because the crime took place on the Muscogee Nation reservation.

The store owner, Abdul Zahid, now 73, suffered a fractured jaw and numerous other injuries to his face and head during the assault. Prosecutors said he lost an eye and was disfigured as a result and had to undergo numerous surgeries.

An employee who answered the phone at the store Friday evening said Zahid had had to sell the store, as well.

Zahid’s family said in a statement to the Sand Springs Leader in August 2021 that the previous weeks had “been incredibly difficult for our family. We’re very thankful and appreciate our friends, customers and community for their prayers, kind words and constant support. It means so much to us and especially to our dad as we navigate and try to figure things out.”

According to Teresa Lovejoy, who had worked for Zahid at the store for six years at the time of the assault, a man entered the store about 8:45 a.m. that Tuesday to use the restroom and then began acting strangely.

He left the store and began messing with the gas pumps and a vacant building next door also owned by Zahid, so Zahid called the police, Lovejoy said.

An officer came and told the man to leave, she said, but a short time later, the man returned and went into A&S Fuels, where he assaulted Zahid, who was working alone, said Lovejoy, whose account meshed with the events described in a Sand Springs police detective’s affidavit that was filed with the federal case.

The affidavit says a man then came out of the store and walked up to a parked car, where a confrontation ensued with the driver. As the officer, who was still on the property, approached the man, a customer ran out of the store and said, “There is a guy on the floor covered in blood,” the document states.

At that point, it says, the man handed a wad of cash to the police officer and said, “He gave me that.” The man had what appeared to be blood on his right hand.

The officer then took the man, later identified as Breazeale, into custody and summoned an ambulance for Zahid, who was unconscious and had “major visible injuries to his face and head,” the affidavit says.

According to surveillance video of the encounter inside the store, Breazeale told Zahid: “This is my store. Give me everything now,” and then began hitting Zahid with his fist, the affidavit says.

It says Breazeale continued striking Zahid and telling him, “This is not your land,” before grabbing a shotgun that Lovejoy said Zahid kept under the counter for protection and telling Zahid: “Stop. Don’t move, or I will shoot you.”

Breazeale struck Zahid with the butt of the shotgun half a dozen times while telling him to shut up before taking all of the bills from the cash drawer and leaving the store as a customer was coming in the same door, the affidavit says.

“Camaran Breazeale’s vicious attack resulted in life-altering injuries” to Zahid, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “As evidenced by this prosecution and 15-year federal prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners in the Northern District of Oklahoma will not tolerate those who commit acts of violence in our communities.”

Breazeale has a criminal history that includes convictions for drug and firearms crimes, larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing an officer and escape in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, records indicate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Buscemi stated in court documents that one had only to view the surveillance video that captured the crime to understand the horrific degree of the attack.

Buscemi told the Sand Springs Leader on Friday afternoon that the term the judge imposed was within federal sentencing guidelines and that he was satisfied with it.

“My request was for 189 (months), and he got 180,” he said. “Fifteen years is a good sentence in federal court for the atrocious things that he did.”