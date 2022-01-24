Man now in federal prison for shooting Sand Springs neighbor

TULSA — A Sand Springs man who intentionally shot through a neighbor’s door during a domestic violence incident involving a child four years ago was sentenced to 11½ years in federal prison last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
Michael Adam Lindsey, 37, had already been sentenced in state court for the crimes and was serving a 15-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections when he appealed based on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
His state convictions were dismissed last May because the state did not have the jurisdiction to prosecute him.
The McGirt ruling applies when a crime involves a Native American on one of six Oklahoma tribes' reservations. Most of Sand Springs is within the Muscogee Reservation.
After Lindsey appealed his state conviction, the case was picked up by federal prosecutors, and he pleaded guilty in federal court in September 2021.
He admitted in his federal plea agreement that on April 29, 2018, he intended to cause bodily harm when he shot a gun toward a neighbor as she stood behind a door in her Sand Springs home.
Just before the shooting, a child had fled to the neighbor’s home to escape from Lindsey, who had been drinking and had just attempted to strangle her, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a press release on Jan. 18.
When the neighbor saw Lindsey holding a gun, she closed and locked the door before he could enter, but he fired a shot through the door, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The bullet went through the door and hit the woman in the upper left arm, the office said.
“Michael Lindsey was a danger to his neighborhood and his family. Lindsey could have just as easily killed his neighbor, instead of wounding her when he shot through her door,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in the press release.
“I am thankful she has fully recovered. She is to be commended for selflessly acting to protect the child from harm when she brought her into the home,” Johnson continued.
Sand Springs police officers found Lindsey outside his home and located a Jennings .22-caliber pistol and a box of 36 .22-caliber bullets on the front passenger seat of his car.
The slide on the pistol was slightly locked back, and a spent round and unspent round were jammed in the chamber, indicating that Lindsey had attempted to fire again but couldn't, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Kelly.
Individuals convicted of a felony are prohibited from possessing firearms, and Kelly noted in the memo that Lindsey had two prior felony convictions. Kelly also said Lindsey had drunk 15 or 16 double shots of alcohol on the day of the crime.
U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Lindsey to 11½ years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He is to serve 18 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and 120 months for carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
In Tulsa County District Court, Lindsey had been convicted in December 2018 of child endangerment, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and he had been sentenced to concurrent sentences of 15 years in prison.