Man now in federal prison for shooting Sand Springs neighbor

When the neighbor saw Lindsey holding a gun, she closed and locked the door before he could enter, but he fired a shot through the door, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The bullet went through the door and hit the woman in the upper left arm, the office said.

“Michael Lindsey was a danger to his neighborhood and his family. Lindsey could have just as easily killed his neighbor, instead of wounding her when he shot through her door,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in the press release.

“I am thankful she has fully recovered. She is to be commended for selflessly acting to protect the child from harm when she brought her into the home,” Johnson continued.

Sand Springs police officers found Lindsey outside his home and located a Jennings .22-caliber pistol and a box of 36 .22-caliber bullets on the front passenger seat of his car.

The slide on the pistol was slightly locked back, and a spent round and unspent round were jammed in the chamber, indicating that Lindsey had attempted to fire again but couldn't, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Kelly.