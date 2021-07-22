Man injured in July Fourth motorcycle crash near Westport dies

An area man who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash near Westport on the Fourth of July has died.
A funeral service for Allan Wade Simson, 26, is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Broadway Baptist Church under the direction of Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home.
Simpson and his fiancee, Mariah Meschkat, 22, were riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle back to their campsite near Cleveland early July 4 after celebrating Independence Day the night before with relatives and friends.
As they exited westbound U.S. 412 north onto U.S. 64 about a mile and a half west of Westport, Simpson lost control of the motorcycle on the exit ramp, Meschkat said previously.
Meschkat, who suffered a broken elbow, gashes to her head and road rash in the crash, said she found Simpson about 150 feet away from the motorcycle, lying on the ground with his head in a puddle of blood.
Simpson suffered a skull fracture and was placed on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit after undergoing brain surgery, she said. He died July 16.
Simpson had been employed as a mechanic at Danny’s Differentials, an online obituary says, adding that “if you knew Allan, you knew he was always taking something apart, and had the ability to make something out of nothing.”
Simpson loved spending time with his friends and family, riding his motorcycle, fishing and camping, his obituary says, but his “pride and joy were his girls,” Meschkat and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Jentri.
Meschkat, who grew up in Sand Springs and graduated from Mannford High School in 2017, works at the Luxor Hair Studio in Sand Springs. She said Simpson went to school in Sperry but grew up in Sand Springs, Sperry and the west side of Tulsa.
Simpson, who was born Dec. 25, 1994, in Tulsa, is survived by Meschkat and Jentri Rose Simpson; his mother and adoptive father, Amy Moore and Larry Ray; and four sisters, Lyndsey Smith, Kayla Simpson, Sammy Torix and Hailey Simpson.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help with funeral and medical expenses. Contributions can be made at bit.ly/SimpsonMedicalHelp.