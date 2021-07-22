Man injured in July Fourth motorcycle crash near Westport dies

An area man who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash near Westport on the Fourth of July has died.

A funeral service for Allan Wade Simson, 26, is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Broadway Baptist Church under the direction of Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home.

Simpson and his fiancee, Mariah Meschkat, 22, were riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle back to their campsite near Cleveland early July 4 after celebrating Independence Day the night before with relatives and friends.

As they exited westbound U.S. 412 north onto U.S. 64 about a mile and a half west of Westport, Simpson lost control of the motorcycle on the exit ramp, Meschkat said previously.

Meschkat, who suffered a broken elbow, gashes to her head and road rash in the crash, said she found Simpson about 150 feet away from the motorcycle, lying on the ground with his head in a puddle of blood.

Simpson suffered a skull fracture and was placed on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit after undergoing brain surgery, she said. He died July 16.