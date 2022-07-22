Man found dead in downtown Sand Springs identified

A man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in downtown Sand Springs has been identified as 27-year-old Ronald Dewayne Miller Jr. of Sand Springs.

Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner said police were notified just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday about a man who was found lying on a sofa next to trash dumpsters in a parking lot at 351 E. Second St.

Officers responded and found the man dead.

Enzbrenner said officers found drugs on Miller’s body and liquor bottles on the ground at his feet but that those could have been placed there by someone else as trash.

He said there were no signs of foul play and that Miller’s body showed no evidence of trauma.

Miller’s body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a determination of cause and manner of death, he said.

“We don’t think it was natural — it could have been drugs or heat,” Enzbrenner said Friday afternoon. “But I’m not going to speculate. We will wait to hear what the medical examiner says.”

Enzbrenner said Miller has an address in town, but he wasn’t certain whether Miller actually stayed at the residence.

He said Miller was well-known to police, with several mental health-related contacts and a number of arrests and citations dating to 2019 for such things as petty larceny and trespassing.

Court records show a number of convictions for misdemeanor crimes.