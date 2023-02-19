More people showed up than they had anticipated Saturday, but they weren’t perturbed or angry about it. They simply put out some more chairs and scooted others around a bit to make space for the newcomers, the way you do.

That’s what Charles Page High School students did 58 years ago, when nine teenagers who previously attended Sand Springs’ all-Black Booker T. Washington School suddenly began attending their school — they simply made space for the newcomers.

That the integration of Charles Page in the fall of 1964 is what links these two seemingly unrelated examples of hospitality is little more than historic happenstance.

But it also appeared likely that at least a good number of the roughly 55 people who attended Saturday’s premier of “When Desegregation Came to Sand Springs” took part in both.

The new documentary film by James “Jim” Russell — an author, educator and social activist who not only had a front-row seat to the integration of Charles Page High School but also played a role in making it happen as a member of the Tulsa branch of CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality — was well-received by the overflowing crowd at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum.

The rapt audience chuckled at some of the funny moments. Heads moved slowly from side to side intermittently in sad realization as the bias of the times was laid bare — inequities that many of the white students, in particular, had been blissfully unaware of at the time. And an occasional tear ran down cheeks both white and brown as the pain and poignancy of that difficult era was revisited.

One particular story told in the film likely elicited all of those reactions.

Calvin Long, who was a junior when he started at Charles Page in the fall of 1964, recalled for the documentary how it came to be that he was a co-captain of the basketball team his senior year instead of holding the rank alone.

During homecoming, it was the role of the team captain not only to give the homecoming queen flowers and her crown but also to kiss her. The school administration’s solution for that quandary — the seeming impossibility of a Black boy kissing a white girl — was to have co-captains, something that was until then unheard of.

Only one captain would kiss the queen. And it wasn’t Long.

“I did my part really quick,” he says in the film. “I gave her the crown, and I ran off” the stage.

Of the nine Black students who attended Charles Page in 1964-65, only five are still living, and only one, Betty Towns-Jackson, who lives in Tulsa, was able to attend Saturday’s showing. Towns-Jackson also served as the narrator of the film.

The move to integrate Charles Page was confusing and scary, she said. Noting that her parents had been sharecroppers before they moved to Oklahoma, she said they urged her to take part in the effort because they wanted her to have a better opportunity than they had had.

“It was frightening,” she said after the documentary’s showing. “The one thing that I really remember is going up the steps that (first) day not knowing what to expect.”

Towns-Jackson said she “didn’t think of myself really as courageous” at the time, adding that she “did what I was told to do.”

“Today, actually, is the first day (for that point to be driven home), seeing the film with my children … and my grandchildren, and with them telling me, ‘Grandma it’s a big deal. You’re a part of history.’”

Preserving that history began several years ago, when a group of Charles Page alumni from that time period came together to begin an effort to have a plaque installed at the high school to commemorate its desegregation.

The plaque, dedicated at the school in June, is a gift from the classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967 to honor “the courage of their classmates.”

Russell, who also was involved in that effort, hired a videographer to capture footage from the plaque dedication event, and his documentary grew out of that. Many members of the committee behind the plaque effort also served as advisers to Russell for the documentary.

At the close of Saturday’s film showing, the advisory committee presented Museum Coordinator Diana Phillips with a replica of the plaque for the museum as well as a DVD copy of the film that patrons can view there.

Phillips said she is pleased to help preserve and protect the story the film tells.

“Museums tend to be safe harbors” where people can look at things that might be controversial in some circles, she said. “Museums hold the history. They hold the future.”