Main Street opens back up under HWY 412

Sand Springs residents got to enjoy some fruits of the labor surrounding the Main Street improvement project on Wednesday.

The City of Sand Springs announced on its social media a portion of Main Street was reopened 11 months after the project commenced.

The $7.7 million ODOT-led project, which included 20% funding provided by the city, widened Main Street from First Street southward to Morrow Road. The project includes the creation of the Lincoln On-Ramp Connector provides drivers with an eastbound connection to HWY 412 just south of Morrow Road.

A traffic light has been added to the intersection of HWY 97 and Main Street. Other elements of the project include an expanded sidewalk on the east side of Main Street and an extension of the KATY Trail.

Funds from the project went to both roadway improvements and storm water/sewer drainage.

“The City of Sand Springs is very appreciative of everybody’s patience as we work through this project,” said City of Sand Springs Community Development Director Grant Gerondale.

Along with some of the aesthetic enhancements, Gerondale said the additional connection to HWY 412 will improve public safety by cutting down on response time for first responders.

The project, which Gerondale noted has been finished ahead of schedule to this point, will require additional traffic lights and railway improvements upon its completion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.