Lyric Theatre troupe shows Anderson students a whole new ‘Oklahoma’

One of the central themes of the musical “Oklahoma!” is expressed in an ensemble number, “The Farmer and the Cowman,” early in the show.

In those hardscrabble times in rural America around the turn of the 20th century, limited resources had to be shared, and the song instructs that “territory folks should stick together; territory folks should all be pals.”

That idea of sharing resources was on the top of everyone’s list Friday when the Oklahoma City-based Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma brought a roughly one-hour show based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic musical to Anderson Public School.

At a time when the arts are suffering in many school districts — but especially in smaller, rural ones — such a performance can make a big difference in students’ lives.

“It’s huge,” Anderson Principal Kayre Pryor said Friday. “This is exposing our students to cultural experiences that they may never get to go see. This is huge for our students.”

Anderson, a dependent school district on the northwest corner of Sand Springs, has 268 students and a staff of 35, including 20 certified teachers, a handful of paraprofessionals and a smattering of cafeteria, janitorial and office personnel.

Deep dives into arts education are typically luxuries for which the district doesn’t have the resources. And that’s exactly the type of school Lyric Theatre’s Musical Interactive Program is meant to serve.

Ashley Wells, executive producer of Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, said the Musical Interactive Program started in 2007, which was the centennial of Oklahoma’s statehood.

In honor of the anniversary, Lyric had revived the musical in a big way, featuring Broadway stars Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase.

Demand for the production across the state was high, “so we came up with this idea of a musical interactive program and added an education component to talk about” state history, Rodgers and Hammerstein, musical theater and how “Oklahoma” became the state song, among other things, Wells said.

“We did that in 2007 and 2008. And then all the schools said, ‘What are you doing next year?’

“So we found some funding” and then did a similar show based on Broadway’s “The Will Rogers Follies,” she said.

Again the schools begged for more, and again Lyric found donors to fund the effort. But the company brings “Oklahoma” back around every four to five years because of its deep connection to the state.

Wells echoed Pryor’s comments about the importance of putting what might seem like just a fun afternoon of entertainment in front of schoolchildren.

“It’s the exposure — truly the exposure that there’s a whole other world out there, for people who’ve never seen musical theater before, just to realize that it’s a whole other art form,” she said.

“For a lot of the rural schools, there are no arts in their schools of any kind. So to see people coming in singing and dancing and talking about history is just a really cool thing for them,” she said.

Wells said such performances also show youngsters what sorts of careers might be available to them, both on the stage and even behind the scenes.

She’s also happy that the Musical Interactive Program, funded 100% by donors, allows her to keep theater people in jobs.

“It gives this group of actors a full-time job, which is not always easy to do in Oklahoma,” she said.

For Greg Gore, who performed Friday at Anderson as Curly McLain, the paycheck is only part of the compensation.

“It’s the most rewarding thing I think I’ve ever done,” he said. “It’s a really great outreach program.”

Each student receives a supplemental booklet to take home after the highly interactive performance that includes puzzles and quizzes about the musical, the characters and even state history.

Wells said the goal is to visit schools in all 77 counties, “and we’re getting really close to hitting that.”

For the schools’ part, all they have to do is ask. Pryor said Anderson art teacher Kristina Woodmansee submitted the school’s application, and the Lyric took care of it from there.

Anderson school board President Kristen Duncan, who attended Friday’s performance, said she was thrilled that the students were getting such an experience.

“A lot of schools don’t get to experience stuff like this. So us having a small school, this is something really great that we can expose them to,” she said. “It’s probably going to really inspire them to do stuff like this.”

That inspiration is exactly what Mario Matthews, who played the role of Will Parker during the Anderson performance, hopes to impart through the Lyric’s Musical Interactive Program.

“I think it’s an amazing triumph for schools because there are not many schools that are being exposed to culture and the arts, and for us it’s a way of extending more imagination to children,” he said.

Matthews noted the production’s simplicity and how, with just a few props, a couple of simple stationary photo backdrops and some microphones, a great story can be told.

“I think it’s important for young children to know how it is to tell a story and to use their imagination,” he said.