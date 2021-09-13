Lunchrooms fighting COVID-related supply-chain disruptions, too

What they’re doing is getting creative.

“We’re always thinking outside the box for what can we do that’s nutritious, that meets the requirements and that the kids will love,” Pearson said.

“I have an amazing staff across the district. My managers and I meet about every other week, and we look at these things.”

When they find out that they’re not going to get a particular item, or even a particular ingredient that’s critical to a certain recipe, they look at their options.

“We are constantly reviewing our menus and recipes,” Pearson said.

For instance, she said, there’s a certain ravioli that the students love that’s getting hard to come by. But with just a few tweaks and alterations, the students will instead get a chicken alfredo that the food folks hope they’ll love just as much.

Pearson said there haven’t been too many problems on the produce side, although students might be alarmed if they knew how scarce french fries are becoming.

“Even paper goods — that has become a real issue,” she said. “They’re not getting materials to make paper goods, like napkins.