Lucky duck: Recovered Aflac is released back at Sand Springs Lake

Aflac is no longer in a fowl mood.

The lucky duck is back home at Sand Springs Lake after recuperating from an injury to its foot, caused when the duck became ensnared in discarded fishing line.

Aflac was rescued April 27 by Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department employees who were alerted to its injury by visitors at the lake, Parks Director Jeff Edwards said.

The employees promptly christened the lame duck Aflac.

The domestic duck, who has been a fixture at Sand Springs Lake for a number of years, was treated with antibiotics by Dr. James Rankin at Rankin Veterinary Hospital downtown.

Aflac then spent a couple of weeks recuperating at the city animal shelter, Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said.

And what did Aflac say to the city employees whose care made the duck's release Friday possible?

"Put it on my bill," of course.

