Loved. Missed. Remembered: Sand Springs' COVID losses aren’t statistics. They’re friends, neighbors and relatives

Few communities across the Tulsa metro area have suffered under COVID-19 like Sand Springs.
Since March 2020, when the pandemic really began in northeastern Oklahoma, more than 5,500 residents of Sand Springs have been infected. That’s nearly 28% of the town’s population, or one out of every 3.6 people.
The statistics from the Oklahoma State Department of Health regarding deaths are even more sobering.
Since the start of the pandemic, 109 Sand Springs residents have died from COVID-19. That’s more than one-half of 1% of the city’s population.
That might not sound like much, but compared with Jenks — where the death toll represents less than a quarter of a percent of the city’s residents — it’s noteworthy.
Only Collinsville has seen more of its residents — at 0.89% — die of COVID-19 per capita.
And statistically speaking, if you live in Sand Springs and become infected with COVID, you have a greater chance of dying — 2% — than nearly anyplace else in the metro area, the data show.
But perhaps part of the reason COVID has been so hard to get under control is because the numbers simply aren’t resonating with people.
People resonate with people. And people are what we’ve lost — our neighbors, friends and loved ones.
“The city of Sand Springs has endured almost two years of the pandemic, like most communities have,” City Manager Mike Carter said last week. “It has been a time of worry, heartache and people divided on what the best course of action is to combat the virus.
“Above all, we mourn the loss of each of the 109 citizens who have lost their lives here,” he said. “They are not just a number; each was a unique human being that helped our community become who and what we are, and they will be missed.”
In recent weeks, the Leader asked readers to tell us about the people they’ve lost. A number of you responded, and now we’d like to share those stories with all of you.
Robert “Gerald” Flanagan, Sept. 21, 1947-Jan 20, 2021
Gerald Flanagan was born and raised in Broken Arrow, graduating with the Class of 1965. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
After the war, he began a career in law enforcement in his hometown before transferring to the Sand Springs Police Department in 1970.
Two years later, he was promoted to assistant chief, serving as interim chief on several occasions before he retired in November 1990, his wife, Ellen Flanagan, said.
But Gerald wasn’t done working. He joined the U.S. Marshals Service’s Court Security Division the same month, eventually becoming the lead court security officer.
Declining health forced his full retirement in 2008, and he underwent a liver transplant three years later.
Ellen actually contracted COVID first.
Although the couple were isolating at home because of Gerald’s health history, she said she thinks she was infected during a quick trip to the store on Christmas Eve to buy canisters of popcorn to put on the porches of elderly members of their church.
“I was his caregiver, and I was so sick that I couldn’t take care of him,” she said. “He got sick in the night, with the same symptoms, and I just couldn’t help, so I had to call an ambulance, and they came and took him.”
Gerald was hospitalized on New Year’s Eve 2020 and died 20 days later.
“He had a weakened immune system, and we knew if he contracted COVID it could be fatal, and it was,” Ellen said.
With visitors rarely allowed in the hospital, she wasn’t able to see Gerald for more than two weeks.
“I finally got to go to the hospital two days before he passed,” she said.
Ellen said doctors had put Gerald on a ventilator on Jan. 2, and a day later, a hospital staff member who didn't realize the situation called and said he had been identified as an early candidate for the vaccine.
The Flanagans had married in 1989, a union that lasted nearly 32 years. They had three children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
“He was a loving husband, daddy, papa, brother, uncle and an awesome best friend to me,” Ellen said. “He is missed dearly.”
Gerald Flanagan was 73.
Charles Eugene "Charlie" Scott, June 15, 1952-Oct. 10, 2020
Charlie Scott was born in Tulsa but became a lifelong Sand Springs resident.
He graduated from Charles Page High School in 1970 and went to work for Smith’s Fibercast. He retired after 45 years of service in the Quality Control Department.
Charlie met his future wife, Jo Ann Graham, on a blind date set up by his sister-in-law at their home over dinner. They were married on March 24, 1978, in Tulsa and had four children.
Charlie had a passion for music and singing and served as the song leader at his church, Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church.
He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events. As avid Sandites fans, Charlie and Jo Ann never missed a Sand Springs football game.
JoAnn said Charlie was a loving person who never met a stranger. He loved to talk and would often know his new friends well before they parted.
“He loved his family dearly,” she wrote. “His family was his life. He is greatly missed by all.”
Charlie Scott was 68.
Jack Fowler Daniel, Aug. 26, 1935-Oct. 3, 2021
Carol Hammons said her brother, Jack Daniel, was a good historian of Sand Springs. Although he was born in Harrison, Arkansas, the family had moved to Sand Springs when Jack was 4, and they stayed put.
“You could ask him what was located where, and he always knew,” she said. “Our father was the police chief in Sand Springs during our growing up years (from roughly 1941 to 1956), so Jack knew most people here in town.
“When he died, they lost a good historian,” she said.
Jack retired from Stone Container Corp. after many years, she said. He was a member of Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church.
Jack loved his sports, his sister said, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and OU Sooners. He also loved watching old war movies and Westerns on TV.
Jack’s obituary listed his wife of 31 years, Mary, and a number of other relatives as his survivors.
Jack Daniel was 86.
John Norton McKelvey, April 10, 1941-Dec. 27, 2020
Billy McKelvey said his father, John McKelvey, was born and raised in Tulsa and had his first job at the Admiral Twin Drive-in movie theater.
It was while working there that he met his future wife, Elizabeth, through mutual friends, and they immediately hit it off, his obituary said.
The couple loved to see movies together, and they married in 1962, a 58-year union that resulted in two children and seven grandchildren.
The family shared camping trips all over the United States with friends and family.
John also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, making memories, cheating at board games and being silly together, the family wrote.
John worked for Public Service Company of Oklahoma, retiring in 1998 after 33 years.
John McKelvey was 79.
Darrell Barton, March 17, 1961-Dec. 9, 2020
Darrell Barton was born in Tulsa and worked as a truck driver for Lamproe Construction.
His obituary said he loved racing quads, NASCAR, hunting and fishing, and the country life.
His sister-in-law, Darlene Barton, said he “had a big heart and would help out anyone who needed help. We miss him greatly.”
Darrell Barton was 59.
Arlene Smith Garland, Oct. 19, 1964-Aug. 10, 2021
Darlene Barton also wanted to pay tribute to her twin sister, Arlene Garland.
Arlene was a lifelong Sand Springs resident, having graduated from Charles Page High School with the Class of 1983.
She later worked at Case & Associates Properties.
Arlene had two children and five grandchildren.
“Arlene had a great love for her grandchildren,” her sister said. “We miss her greatly.”
Darlene said the losses have been “heart-wrenching.”
“Some people don’t think COVID will affect them. But it sure has taken away our loved ones.”
Arlene Garland was 56.
Peter Steven "Pete" Portilloz Jr., Oct. 5, 1960-July 28, 2021
For Pete Portilloz, life was all about family, his obituary said. He married twice — to Dawn Todd in 1982 and a decade later to Connie Hilligoss. He had three children and two stepchildren, and he had seven grandchildren.
Although private by nature, Pete would regularly contact close family members for conversation, laughter and support. Pete had also started reconnecting with distant relatives in the months before his passing.
Pete’s family wrote in his obituary that they hoped that those who loved him would honor his memory by taking extra steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.
LaDonna Dawes remembers Pete as “a very good friend of mine and my husband for quite some time.”
“He was soft-spoken and laid-back,” she said. “He loved his kids Jeromee, Maria and Alex very much, as well as his grandchildren. I know they miss him dearly.
“I think about Pete all the time, LaDonna said. “It doesn’t seem real that he’s gone.”
Pete Portilloz was 60.
Ashley Thane Fish, June 30, 1967-Feb. 12, 2021
Elmer Eugene Fish, Oct. 27, 1935-Feb. 14, 2021
Roger Bryan Fish, Jan. 5, 1962-Oct. 30, 2021
At the tender age of 17, Raley Fish knows the pain of grief from burying a loved one who died of COVID-19.
She’s done it three times.
Her father, Ashley Fish, died Feb. 12. He had survived the virus once before, “but the second time it killed him,” Raley said.
Just two days later, the virus killed her grandfather, Elmer Fish.
He had been hospitalized with an unrelated illness but contracted COVID there and died, she said.
And then in October, her uncle, Roger Fish — son of Elmer, older brother to Ashley — died from the same virus.
Raley’s grandmother Mattie Fish buried her husband and her only two children in the span of eight months.
Raley said the family is getting along by leaning on one another for support and that her grandmother is beginning to get back into a routine.
“Keeping busy helps,” she said.
•••
Ashley Fish was a single father to Raley and her three siblings.
A proud member of the Creek and Pawnee tribes, he was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and camp.
Ashley graduated from Charles Page High School in 1985 and attended Central State University in Edmond on a partial wrestling scholarship.
He loved OSU wrestling and football.
Ashley worked for Otis Elevator Co. and S&R Industries and was self-employed at the time of his passing.
Ashley’s family wrote in his obituary that he was a hard-working, dedicated father who made time to coach youth wrestling and softball for his kids and many others.
He always put others first and helped in any way, they wrote. He was outgoing, vocal and expressive and always had a big smile for all.
Ashley Fish was 53.
•••
Elmer Fish was born in Dustin and attended elementary school in Weleetka, at the Euchee Boarding School in Sapulpa and at Jones Academy in Hartshorne before graduating in 1954 from Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah, where he played basketball and football.
He later coached the Sequoyah junior high school teams.
For many years Elmer played independent basketball, including in the Oklahoma City and Dallas All Indian tournaments.
He attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1958 before serving his country in the Army at Fort Carson, Colorado, and Fort Lewis, Washington. After his discharge in 1960, he returned to the Tulsa area and married Mattie Osborne a year later. They had two sons.
Elmer was employed with CE-NATCO for 23 years, retiring in 1982. He then worked for Dupont/Aldyl-Uponor until his retirement in 1997.
Elmer shared with Roger and Ashley his love of fishing and hunting, and he coached both boys in baseball, football and basketball.
Roger and Ashley learned the value of family ties and the traditions of Pawnee and Creek cultures from their father.
Elmer and Mattie loved to watch their grandkids play soccer, wrestling, softball and basketball.
Elmer Fish was 85.
•••
Like his father and brother, Roger Fish was a proud member of the Creek and Pawnee tribes, his family said.
He graduated from Charles Page High School in 1980 and then attended Northeastern State University, where he studied criminal justice.
He married Wendy Robinson in 1997, and the couple had one daughter. A manager at Academy Sports, he decided to take a job with the Osage Nation so he could spend more time with his daughter.
Roger loved spending time with his family, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching OU football, and cooking. He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend, his family wrote in his obituary.
Roger, who was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy, was hospitalized with COVID-19 for two months before he succumbed to the virus.
Roger Fish was 59.
Kim Lee “Cloice” Tilley, Sept. 13, 1939-Jan. 13, 2021
Very few people who have been around Sand Springs for long are unfamiliar with Kim “Cloice” Tilley, but ironically, the man himself didn’t know his own real name until he got his birth certificate at age 18 so he could join the Army, his daughter says.
Vicki Tilley Bare said her father’s midwife didn’t like the name Kim, so she called him Cloice, and the name stuck with the family.
Kim was born in Pawhuska and grew up in Prue, where he played basketball and volleyball for Prue High School. During his senior year, the volleyball team won the state championship.
After high school graduation, Kim joined the Army, serving during the Vietnam War era. He returned home and continued his education at then-Tulsa Junior College, receiving an associate's degree.
He married Janie Davis in 1964, and they settled in Sand Springs, where they raised their two children.
Kim worked for the Wheatley Co. for 17 years as a traffic manager before he was laid off in 1981, Vicki said.
“Two weeks later he opened Tilley’s Grocery,” she said, a store he operated for 21 years at Fourth Street and Cleveland Avenue before he retired in 2002.
But Kim was serving the city before, during and even after his years of running a grocery store.
Beginning in 1972, he served for 32 total years on the Sand Springs City Council, representing Ward 4 from 1970 to 1975 and later Ward 6, where he served from 1979 to 1982 and again from 1985 to 2009, including several terms as vice mayor.
In 2017, Kim was the inaugural recipient of the John M. Hess Award for Outstanding Citizenship.
Kim was integral to the establishment of the annual Great Raft Race and downtown’s Charles Page Triangle Park. He fought for the location of the Case Community Center and played a role in getting the city’s water from Skiatook Lake.
Kim was involved with Little League baseball while his children were growing up and for many years after, including serving as a Little League commissioner. He also refereed at basketball games across Oklahoma.
But like most people, Kim really stood out as a friend and beloved family member, those who knew him best say.
“His life was about his family, Vicki said. “He was my best friend; that’s for sure.”
She said her father was one of 13 children, two of whom are now left.
“He talked to them almost daily,” she said, and he “was most proud of his grandchildren.”
Friends were always made to feel special, too.
Kim and Janie, who died in 2010, attended Broadway Baptist Church and loved their Sunday school group.
And Kim and his “war buddies” would meet at Braum’s just about every morning for coffee and breakfast, his daughter said.
“When COVID hit, it was really hard on all of them,” Vicki said.
They talked on the phone, but it wasn’t the same.
“My dad was a very social person, so COVID was very hard on him, living alone,” she said.
“He always wore a mask, always had gloves in the car, and he would have definitely gotten the vaccine if he had had the opportunity.”
Kim Tilley was 81.