Loved. Missed. Remembered: Sand Springs' COVID losses aren’t statistics. They’re friends, neighbors and relatives

People resonate with people. And people are what we’ve lost — our neighbors, friends and loved ones.

“The city of Sand Springs has endured almost two years of the pandemic, like most communities have,” City Manager Mike Carter said last week. “It has been a time of worry, heartache and people divided on what the best course of action is to combat the virus.

“Above all, we mourn the loss of each of the 109 citizens who have lost their lives here,” he said. “They are not just a number; each was a unique human being that helped our community become who and what we are, and they will be missed.”

In recent weeks, the Leader asked readers to tell us about the people they’ve lost. A number of you responded, and now we’d like to share those stories with all of you.

Robert “Gerald” Flanagan, Sept. 21, 1947-Jan 20, 2021

Gerald Flanagan was born and raised in Broken Arrow, graduating with the Class of 1965. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

After the war, he began a career in law enforcement in his hometown before transferring to the Sand Springs Police Department in 1970.