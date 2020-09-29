Love for Alicia: Downtown merchants rally for one of their own

For Kassy Williams, Alicia Ann Kays is not just her business partner.
“She’s my best friend and my cousin,” said Williams, a co-owner of Rose Ann Adoring Boutique along with Kays. “It’s been really weird with her not being here.”
Kays has been away from work for the last couple of months while battling an aggressive form of multiple myeloma bone cancer. With missed time away and medical bills piling up, Williams and her fellow downtown business owners wanted to help out by organizing Love Alicia Day on Saturday, Sept. 19.
“What we did is reach out to all the businesses and ask them if they would be willing to donate a percentage of their sales for the day,” Williams said. “It was insanely successful.”
Patrons filled the downtown area businesses, which also included donation jars. 3 Feathers BBQ and Catering, LLC, and RibCrib served food throughout the day. A couple of raffles and a poker run have also been set up in Kays’ honor. Williams said the event has already raised approximately $3,000 even with the totals not yet finalized.
“It was just an outpouring of love,” Williams described the all-day fundraising event.
The success of Love Alicia Day was even more impressive considering Williams and other organizers came up with the idea about 10 days earlier, once they realized Kays was going to be featured on the TV show “Discover Oklahoma.” Kays and Williams were both interviewed for the episode which featured their boutique a couple of months earlier.
Kim Zieg, co-owner of OkieSpice and Trade Co., has her business next door to Rose Ann Adoring Boutique and Williams’ Blush Hair and Makeup Lounge. Zieg helped organize the event for Kays along with Lisa Miller of YellowHouse Market and Boutique and Danielle Myers of Boulder Coffee.
“We just love those girls,” Zieg said. “When you have a business in a small town, that’s where it becomes so important to you. You feel like you’re making a real difference.”
Kays said she was overwhelmed when learning about the event and its response.
“When Kassy told me I just kinda broke down crying,” said Kays, whose limited mobility has forced her to move in with her parents in Mannford. “I was just amazed at how the community was coming together. It’s hard to put into words how I feel about it all.”
Back in mid-July, around the time Kays and Williams had taped their interviews for “Discover Oklahoma,” Kays noticed she was experiencing increasing knee pain.
“It kept getting worse so I made an appointment to have it looked at, but then I started getting sick and I rescheduled the appointment for a later date,” recalled the 36-year-old. “I got so sick that I finally went to urgent care and they sent me straight to the hospital because I had a lot of low numbers in my blood work.”
Kays spent about four days in the hospital and received two blood transfusions during that time. She was tested for COVID-19 and placed on the Covid floor. Once her numbers began to improve, Kays was sent home as doctors believe she was suffering from the coronavirus despite a negative test.
She again felt sick about a week later so Kays was placed back on the Covid floor. Kays continued to have her knee pain and this time an x-ray was performed. That’s when doctors spotted some lesions and Kays was told she might have cancer.
Despite the diagnosis on Aug. 30, Kays remained on the Covid floor and was unable to have family around her after receiving the devastating news.
“Being on the Covid floor was probably the worst place to get news like that,” she said.
Kays began weekly chemotherapy sessions a month ago. She’s scheduled to have 26 treatments in all and could get moved to Little Rock, Arkansas soon.
“I don’t know a lot about it yet but they have done extensive research on my type of cancer there and they do more aggressive treatments and bone marrow transplants,” Kays said. “(My oncologist) thinks that the treatments will help me have the longest remission time. We are just waiting to see if insurance will cover it.”
Despite the uncertain path ahead of her, Kays said she has appreciated all the encouragement she has received from throughout Sand Springs.
“I would really like to add a thank you to the community for their support, it really means a lot to me,” Kays said.
