Love for Alicia: Downtown merchants rally for one of their own

Kays spent about four days in the hospital and received two blood transfusions during that time. She was tested for COVID-19 and placed on the Covid floor. Once her numbers began to improve, Kays was sent home as doctors believe she was suffering from the coronavirus despite a negative test.

She again felt sick about a week later so Kays was placed back on the Covid floor. Kays continued to have her knee pain and this time an x-ray was performed. That’s when doctors spotted some lesions and Kays was told she might have cancer.

Despite the diagnosis on Aug. 30, Kays remained on the Covid floor and was unable to have family around her after receiving the devastating news.

“Being on the Covid floor was probably the worst place to get news like that,” she said.

Kays began weekly chemotherapy sessions a month ago. She’s scheduled to have 26 treatments in all and could get moved to Little Rock, Arkansas soon.

“I don’t know a lot about it yet but they have done extensive research on my type of cancer there and they do more aggressive treatments and bone marrow transplants,” Kays said. “(My oncologist) thinks that the treatments will help me have the longest remission time. We are just waiting to see if insurance will cover it.”