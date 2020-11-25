Looking for something to do this Thanksgiving weekend? Here you go

It’s the beginning of the Thanksgiving weekend, usually a time to gather with friends and family over a meal and celebrate the blessings of the year.

This year’s celebrations may not be quite like days of old, with all the precautions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people apart.

Fortunately, there are numerous ways to lift one’s spirits and get into a holiday frame of mind while getting out of the house. Many upcoming events are outdoors or virtual, while others have enacted heightened safety protocols.

Lights On!

The more than 2 million colored lights that adorn the buildings and grounds of the Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow, will come to life at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, as the annual Rhema Christmas Lights Extravaganza gets underway.

Utica Square’s Lights On event, a Thanksgiving tradition for 53 years, is changing its format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will host a virtual event in place of the in-person gathering that typically draws thousands of people.