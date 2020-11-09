Longtime Walmart employee retires from Sand Springs store

For Janada Hagan, the past five decades of her career have been about serving those around her.

“I love the customers,” Hagan said. “They’re all unique. Each one of them has their own stories … a lot of listening. I love it.”

Hagan retired Friday after 41 years as a Walmart employee. Colleagues and family honored Hagan with cake and presents.

At age 21, Hagan began her Walmart career when a friend helped get her get on at the Sapulpa store. She later helped launch old location in Prattville before moving on to the Highway 97 location for the retail giant. Hagan, who once met founder Sam Walton while at the Sapulpa location, has worked in a managerial role in the customer service, cashier, electronics, personnel and support departments.

“A friend told me ‘I will get you on but do not quit.’ So I didn’t,” Hagan laughed about her humble beginning with the company.

Hagan plans on spending more time with her family and horses in her retirement. She has two grandchildren in Claremore and owns five horses.

Hagan attributed her longevity with one company, a rarity in the current economic climate, to her ability to stay focused on her goals, not matter the circumstances.

“You never quit or give up because of somebody else,” she said. “Don’t let anybody else make the decision for you.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.