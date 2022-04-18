Longtime coach Andy Flores named Sand Springs' Hometown Hero for 2022

It’s entirely possible that Andrew “Andy” Flores was the last person among the crowd gathered around the Triangle stage at noon Saturday to learn that he had been chosen as the city’s Hometown Hero for 2022.

It was certainly common knowledge across the throng of supporters who encircled Flores to witness the surprise announcement, a tradition each year at the Herbal Affair and Festival.

Flores, though, initially seemed shocked to hear his name called — and then maybe just a bit embarrassed by the attention.

By the time he reached the stage to accept the honor, however, his reaction was all about gratitude.

Flores was being honored for the literally tens of thousands of hours over several decades he spent coaching the community’s young people “on the field, mat and court,” in the words of a proclamation read Saturday by Mayor James O. “Jim” Spoon.

A 1971 graduate of Charles Page High School, Flores has at one time or another coached football, softball, baseball, basketball and wrestling, giving “selflessly of his time and talent to enrich the Sand Springs community for future generations,” the proclamation states.

Speaking on behalf of the City Council, Spoon quoted the proclamation as saying that Flores “is a true role model, shaping the youth of our community with his guidance and commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork and discipline.”

Flores was presented with the proclamation and a Louisville Slugger baseball bat engraved with the inscription “Sand Springs 2022 Hometown Hero Andrew Flores.”

He said he was grateful for the honor as well as for the fruits of his efforts.

“It’s great to see kids that I’ve coached that are adults now and raising their kids — kids that I coached that are actually back into coaching,” he said. “And the biggest ones are my daughter and my son. They’re coaching their kids.

“That makes me feel good.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.