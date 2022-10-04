Local domestic-violence shelter's $1 million grant stalled in Legislature

Officials at a Sand Springs-area shelter for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking are trying to stay “hopeful and thankful” about a $1 million federal pandemic-related grant that appears headed their way — if only politics would get out of the way.

The Spring’s $1 million request, money it plans to use to upgrade critical facility infrastructure, was among more than a dozen projects that the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding put on its final list Sept. 20 for the roughly $2 billion that was allocated to Oklahoma by the American Rescue Plan Act and related legislation.

But those projects needed to be sorted into bills that would require approval of both chambers of the Legislature and then would be forwarded to Gov. Kevin Stitt for consideration, actions that many observers expected to take place last week.

Instead, more than $95 million in ARPA projects — including the $1 million grant for The Spring plus at least $34.7 million in additional Tulsa-area projects — did not get a vote during Thursday’s special legislative session because of a dispute over a $2.8 million allocation to the Oklahoma City YWCA, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, confirmed Friday.

The $2.8 million at the center of the controversy is to provide housing for young adults aging out of foster care, but the exact nature of the disagreement was unclear.

It now appears that the proposals won’t be considered before the Legislature convenes in February for its regular session.

Leslie Clingenpeel, executive director of The Spring, refuses to worry — too much.

“Yes, it is a delay; yes, it’s frustrating,” she said. “But as frustrating as this is, we’re holding a posture of just being incredibly thankful.”

The Spring, which opened its first shelter in 1980 in Tulsa — and which was known at one time as DaySpring Villa — moved to its current site in 1995, but the facility itself was built in the late 1950s, Clingenpeel said. The plumbing and electrical work, as well as the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, is all original to the building.

So $1 million to put toward replacing and upgrading all of that “is a big, big deal,” she said.

It’s 62.5% of the shelter’s $1.6 million annual operating budget.

“This really is a huge, huge gift to us, because it’s going to allow us to make the capital updates that we would have had to spend the next 12 to 18 months fundraising for” otherwise, Clingenpeel said.

Plumbing, electric and HVAC work probably doesn’t sound exciting to a lot of folks, and it might even be difficult to see it as mission critical.

“Honestly, as old as our facility is, we put a lot of money annually into just repairs of old equipment and maintenance,” Clingenpeel said. “We did the math, and this investment has the potential to save us about $600,000 over the next 15 to 20 years.

“That’s huge for us. It might not be exciting to most people, but we’re super excited about it.”

The Spring, whose residents have fled often-unspeakable horror from domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking, puts a priority on making its shelter feel like home.

The infrastructure upgrades will make a substantial difference, Clingenpeel said, from simply creating a nicer, more-sanitary environment to allowing residents to adjust the thermostat individually for their own living quarters — something they can’t do now; something people living in their own homes might take for granted.

Only eight months ago, The Spring put the finishing touches on a roughly $100,000 grant-funded project that created a pet lodge at the shelter so would-be residents could flee violence at home without leaving their pets behind.

Only 15% of domestic violence shelters in the United States allow pets, yet 48% of abuse victims say they will delay leaving their abuser if they can’t take their pet with them, according to RedRover, a national organization dedicated to helping pets in crisis that donated $30,000 toward The Spring’s project.

“Unfortunately, with domestic abuse, we come up against a lot of different barriers. And many of them have to do with power and control,” Clingenpeel said in February. “Pets are one of those barriers. They stay in a dangerous situation rather than leave the pet to be killed” by the abuser as retaliation.

The COVID-19 pandemic — the event that serves as the basis for the current federal grant allocations — made such domestic violence situations even worse, she said Friday.

“We had a 91.5% increase in calls to our hotline. We saw an absolute increase in demand for our services and an absolute decrease in access to our resources,” Clingenpeel said, pointing to closed courts and canceled fundraisers.

The Spring also saw the effects on staff members, who struggled with burnout caused by their having to take on tasks usually overseen by volunteers, folks who weren’t allowed on site during a pandemic.

“It absolutely put a strain on us,” Clingenpeel said.

It might be tempting to assume that $1 million would solve The Spring’s every worry for the foreseeable future.

“A million dollars is amazing,” Clingenpeel said, “but it’s already spent.”

Covering current infrastructure needs leaves nothing left from the grant to put toward the long-term goal of opening a second facility in another part of the state. The Spring is the only shelter in Oklahoma to be certified by the state Attorney General’s Office to provide refuge and services to adult victims of human sex trafficking.

“We have a dream that we really hope to expand,” Clingenpeel said. “We need support for future growth. We need monthly committed donors, and we always, always, always need volunteers.”

But there’s one more “ask” that might be even higher on the priority list today.

“We would love it if people would contact their legislators” about the holdup of the infrastructure grant funding, Clingenpeel said. “That could go a long way.”

— Tulsa World staff writer Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.