Local Church Network aims to scare up participants for Boo at Case Park

It’s still scary hot outside, but it’s not too early to start making plans for Halloween.

Boo at Case Park is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, and now is the time for vendors and organizations to make their reservations for the annual free, fun, family event put on by the Local Church Network.

The afternoon event features costume contests, truckloads of candy, and plenty of fun.

Although the event is free, any money donated will go toward Christmas cards for members of the Police and Fire departments.

To reserve free booth space or sign up for a Trunk or Treat space, go online to bit.ly/BooAtCasePark.

For more information, email Matt Barnard at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv.