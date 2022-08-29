 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Church Network aims to scare up participants for Boo at Case Park

  • 0
083122-ssl-boo-p1

The 2021 edition of Boo at Case Park was one for the ages — including the dinosaur age.

 Sharon Bishop-Baldwin

It’s still scary hot outside, but it’s not too early to start making plans for Halloween.

Boo at Case Park is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, and now is the time for vendors and organizations to make their reservations for the annual free, fun, family event put on by the Local Church Network.

The afternoon event features costume contests, truckloads of candy, and plenty of fun.

Although the event is free, any money donated will go toward Christmas cards for members of the Police and Fire departments.

To reserve free booth space or sign up for a Trunk or Treat space, go online to bit.ly/BooAtCasePark.

For more information, email Matt Barnard at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert