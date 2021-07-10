Little Red Library effort reads like a success story

She said that library box has found a home at Boulder Coffee, at 118 N. Main St., where it has been mounted on the wall inside the shop.

Women’s Chamber members at first were concerned that vandalism was also the source of damage late last month to the Little Red Library at Pratt Civitan Park, 212 W. 43rd St., but Smith said they’re not so sure now.

“It might have been vandalism, or it could have been a storm,” she said, adding that “so many people were so upset” about the possibility that the damage was caused by vandals.

“We knew there would be some vandalism,” she said. “We knew there would be some upkeep to it.”

With that foresight, the Women’s Chamber has “an allotted amount every year that we give to the Parks Department, and they just set it aside,” she said. “When something breaks, we contact them.

“And the Parks Department has just been so wonderful to work with,” she added. “Any time we tell them anything, they get right on it.”

“It’s a great partnership,” said Jeff Edwards, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. The members of the Women’s Chamber “are great literacy ambassadors, and the libraries appear to be popular in the park environment."