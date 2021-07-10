Little Red Library effort reads like a success story

Just shy of a year since the Little Red Library boxes debuted around the city, organizers of the effort are calling it a success story, with new chapters yet to write.
“We have seen such great excitement from the public,” said Teresa Smith, president of the Sand Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce. “There have been several times that we’ve gone to refresh the books and have found people there with their kids. The public is just so excited.”
A partnership between the Women’s Chamber and the city Parks and Recreation Department led to the distinctive red boxes full of books, where people are encouraged to “take one, leave one.”
The Women’s Chamber handles the book part of the operation, while the Parks Department takes care of any maintenance issues, Smith said.
The Little Red Library boxes initially were planned to be up and running in mid-2019, but historic flooding across much of the city led to a delay so the Parks Department staff could focus on flood recovery.
Boxes were unveiled last year at Sand Springs Lake Park, Case Community Park’s splash pad, Pratt Civitan Park and the Inez Kirk City Garden Park.
The Little Red Library that started out at the Inez Kirk City Garden Park at the corner of Broadway Street and McKinley Avenue downtown has since been moved because of vandalism, Smith said.
She said that library box has found a home at Boulder Coffee, at 118 N. Main St., where it has been mounted on the wall inside the shop.
Women’s Chamber members at first were concerned that vandalism was also the source of damage late last month to the Little Red Library at Pratt Civitan Park, 212 W. 43rd St., but Smith said they’re not so sure now.
“It might have been vandalism, or it could have been a storm,” she said, adding that “so many people were so upset” about the possibility that the damage was caused by vandals.
“We knew there would be some vandalism,” she said. “We knew there would be some upkeep to it.”
With that foresight, the Women’s Chamber has “an allotted amount every year that we give to the Parks Department, and they just set it aside,” she said. “When something breaks, we contact them.
“And the Parks Department has just been so wonderful to work with,” she added. “Any time we tell them anything, they get right on it.”
“It’s a great partnership,” said Jeff Edwards, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. The members of the Women’s Chamber “are great literacy ambassadors, and the libraries appear to be popular in the park environment."
“The only problem we face is the continual vandalism to the doors on the libraries,” he said.
Smith already has parks employees’ next job lined up: Little Red Library No. 5 is on tap for Page Park, 1001 N. Roosevelt Ave.
For its part, the Women’s Chamber hopes to continue growing the literacy program, she said.
“I would love to have another one in Prattville because there’s only one” south of the river, at Pratt Civitan Park, “and every time we go there, it’s empty,” she said.
Smith said the Little Red Library at Sand Springs Lake Park is used the most but that none of the locations is gathering dust.
“Boxes get checked by someone with the Women’s Chamber at least once a week and sometimes twice,” she said.
As for who is reading, “it’s just a mixture,” Smith said. “We’ve seen parents with very little kids getting them a book, and then there was a boy who was 10 or 11” who was asking for chapter books.
What is being read varies, too.
“Mysteries are a big deal for the adults, but for the kids, it’s just everything,” Smith said.
The thought behind placing the Little Red Library boxes in parks was to have parents grab a book while at the park with their children and read it to them.
What tends to happen, though, is people generally take the books home to read, Smith said.
“I think they keep what they take,” she said. “The idea is ‘take one, leave one,’ but the boxes are empty almost every time.”
Frankly, she’s not bothered much by that, as long as people are reading.
“We are all about literacy,” she said. “Every penny that we make from an event goes into some sort of literacy program for Sand Springs.”
That doesn’t mean that donations aren’t welcome, however.
Asked what the group needs most — books, money, volunteers or something else, Smith didn’t miss a beat.
“Books. Children’s books is the biggest need that we have right now,” she said. “It doesn’t look good unless it’s full, and children’s books are so tiny.
“Most books that are donated are for adults.”
Smith said people who have just a few books to donate can place them in a Little Red Library box at any location, but if the donation is much larger than that, donors should call her at 918-960-1738 to arrange for delivery or pickup.
Used books are fine, although Smith asked that they be in pretty good shape.
“We don’t want them colored in,” she said. “Inscriptions aren’t a problem, but we don’t want them colored in or pages ripped out.”
Although the partnership behind the Little Red Library boxes is technically between the Women’s Chamber and the city Parks and Recreation Department, Smith said she hopes the community continues to own its role in the success of the project, too.
“We so appreciate all of the support that we have gotten from the public,” she said.