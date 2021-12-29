Listing most memorable Sand Springs stories of 2021 an impossible challenge

I have written roughly 300 stories since I began working for the Sand Springs Leader on Jan. 18, some 49½ weeks ago.
So when Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington sent an email saying all reporters should come up with a list of their five most memorable stories, I knew that would be impossible.
I think my list’s first draft had about 30 stories on it, and then I began the laborious task of eliminating.
At some point, I noticed that the roughly 18 stories left fell into some categories — lo and behold, five categories.
So like any good employee, I took the boss’s orders and did my own thing. My submitted list had five categories of stories.
With that kind of loophole use, I should have been a lawyer.
COVID-19: My most memorable category, the COVID-19 pandemic, included one from September, just a few weeks after school started, about one of the city’s youngest COVID victims.
Michael Velasquez was scared. His son was sick with COVID-19, and he felt like no one cared. He messaged the Leader’s Facebook page to say no one was paying attention.
Two days later, before I had had a chance to respond to him, the school district posted its weekly COVID numbers, and I started writing the story about it.
Suddenly there was a new message from Michael, imploring someone to pay attention. In haste, I simply sent him the link to the story I was still finishing up.
“Thank you,” he wrote back. “I mean it. Thank you.”
That was the beginning of a compelling, heart-wrenching journey learning about a father whose 8-year-old was recovering from COVID amid all of the vitriol and divisiveness we see every day.
Michael just wanted people “to be on the same side” in the fight. I let him tell his story, and it touched me and many others.
But choosing one story to represent such a complex topic as COVID seemed impossible.
As compelling as Michael’s story was, there are others I’ll likely never forget, such as the couple who, even after battling back from death’s door, still weren’t comfortable getting the vaccine.
Then there were the two local funeral home directors who were struggling emotionally from so much death. Yes, death is their trade, but neither had ever dealt with it at this volume for such a sustained period of time.
On a positive note, I got to write about a handful of teachers who were simply giddy about their upcoming opportunity to get a vaccination that might save their lives while also keeping them in the classroom with their kids.
Other often-unsung heroes in the school system were working harder than ever to keep the students fed.
Supply-chain issues nationwide were (and are) making certain foods and certain ingredients practically impossible to obtain, yet the USDA’s nutritional requirements for student lunches were as rigid as ever.
I really enjoyed telling readers about the creativity and determination of the “lunch ladies.”
And finally there was the story where I just did the math and let the numbers tell the tale — the hard fact that (at that time in mid-August), one out of every roughly 255 residents of Sand Springs had died from COVID.
In four months, the situation has changed. Today, one out of every roughly 183 city residents has died of COVID-19, and there’s little reason to hope that this ratio will do anything but continue to tighten.
Murder-suicide deaths: The second category of stories in my list took me way out of my comfort zone.
One of the hardest events I likely will ever cover unfolded 11 days after I became the Sand Springs Leader’s only reporter.
A resident of the city, Phillip Ross, fatally stabbed his two daughters and their mother before taking his own life.
I introduced myself to then-Police Chief Mike Carter at the murder scene because I hadn’t yet made it by his office to say hello properly.
I was definitely jumping into the deep end feet-first, but I did at least have one advantage. Having spent more than 20 years as an editor in the Tulsa World newsroom, I had seen many crime reporters do these stories well, and I relied on their examples.
In a story that seemed appreciated by the community, I wrote about the lives of the victims — Anastacia Lynn “Staci” Smith, 41; River Gale Ross, 4; and Piper Ann Ross, 2 — after interviewing those who loved them.
And then I wrote about the perpetrator based on interviews with the people who loved him.
That story wasn’t so popular; two weeks on the job, and people wanted me fired. But I believed then — and still do — that people can do monstrous things without being monsters in the eyes of those who love them.
Tragedy compounded tragedy just 10 days later when another Sand Springs resident, David Kaser, 56, fatally shot his two daughters, Clarissa Kaser, 19, and Crystal “Grey” Kaser, 14, and then himself.
Understandably, the community was reeling.
Those were dark days, not just for the families affected and their circles of friends but also for the city’s law enforcement and first responder community, most of whom had never dealt with such crime on that scale.
Ironman: The third category of stories in my “memorable’ list is decidedly more upbeat.
Just weeks into the job, I learned about Ironman Tulsa 2021, an event that would put Sand Springs in an international spotlight in late May.
Admittedly, I didn’t know much about Ironman competitions, but I was excited to learn that Sand Springs would play a major role in the Tulsa event, with the swimming leg taking place at Keystone Lake and the cycling portion leaving from the lake and continuing through parts of the town before heading north across Osage County.
The more I learned, the more excited I became, and the more I wanted to cultivate the city’s enthusiasm, too.
So I wrote a couple of stories leading up to race day, and I covered race day as fully as I could, starting out at the lake before dawn and ending up at the finish line in downtown Tulsa nearly 18 hours later. I know the athletes were more tired, but it was a very long day.
Because the Ironman Tulsa race is a three-year package, I wanted to do even more for the 2022 event, so by early summer, I had found a “celebrity competitor” — city Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards — who would be competing in May 2022, and I began writing monthly about his training progress.
I found a local three-time Ironman finisher — Jana Rugg — to write an “Ironman tips“ column for me every month, too.
And I’ve told poignant stories about others who are undertaking the challenge with Jeff, including Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin.
The monthly Ironman stories will continue until May, when they will become weekly until the May 22 race. It’s going to be great fun.
The “old Leader building”: My fourth story category is the one with the single story, but it’s close to my heart. It’s about a lawyer who happens to be a friend who bought a historic newspaper building and treated it with reverence.
Sometimes things just work out like they’re supposed to.
That’s how it was when Tim Studebaker, who grew up out west of Sand Springs and graduated from Charles Page High School, decided to move his law practice from Tulsa back to Sand Springs just a few blocks from his home.
And that’s how it was when Tim bought the “old Leader building,” the longtime home of the Sand Springs Leader, where Tim remembered going on occasion to buy a paper or place an ad for one of his mother’s garage sales.
And that’s how it was when Tim decided to have a mural painted on one wall of the building, a mural that paid tribute to the city’s history and founder, Charles Page, and also gave a nod to the building’s history as a home to a newspaper, typically the repository of a city’s history.
It all just worked out like it was supposed to.
Keystone Ancient Forest: My fifth category of stories focuses on one geographic location that if you haven’t heard about by now, you must be living under a rock — the Keystone Ancient Forest.
Beat reporters really can become experts on the topics they cover.
In the same way serious baseball fans can rattle off game stats from 20 years ago, I’ve seen court reporters narrate the prosecution and defense arguments and recall the verdict and sentence of a 30-year-old murder case.
Somehow, when I started writing my first story about the Keystone Ancient Forest — extolling the virtues of winter hiking — I had a feeling I’d be writing more about that place.
Little did I know that the preserve was about to explode onto the state, regional, national and even world stage, drawing visitors from across the globe to hike these magical but previously obscure 1,400 acres full of ancient trees and teeming with wildlife.
For now, at least, the Keystone Ancient Forest is one of my regular topics, just like city government and the school system.
It has been a joy to watch the excitement unfold, and I’m eager to see where its popularity takes it — and all of us — next.
You are the reason the Sand Springs Leader — begun in May 1914 — still exists today, and you will be the reason it succeeds or withers next year and beyond.
I am a dyed-in-the-wool advocate for community journalism, and I want you to be, too.
Won’t you join me?