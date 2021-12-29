Listing most memorable Sand Springs stories of 2021 an impossible challenge

Two days later, before I had had a chance to respond to him, the school district posted its weekly COVID numbers, and I started writing the story about it.

Suddenly there was a new message from Michael, imploring someone to pay attention. In haste, I simply sent him the link to the story I was still finishing up.

“Thank you,” he wrote back. “I mean it. Thank you.”

That was the beginning of a compelling, heart-wrenching journey learning about a father whose 8-year-old was recovering from COVID amid all of the vitriol and divisiveness we see every day.

Michael just wanted people “to be on the same side” in the fight. I let him tell his story, and it touched me and many others.

But choosing one story to represent such a complex topic as COVID seemed impossible.

As compelling as Michael’s story was, there are others I’ll likely never forget, such as the couple who, even after battling back from death’s door, still weren’t comfortable getting the vaccine.