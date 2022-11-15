Limestone Technology Academy’s 4th Annual Holiday Market is Dec. 3.

The Limestone Technology Academy PTO’s 4th Annual Holiday Market is planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The event typically draws about 30 or so vendors, completely filling Limestone’s gymnasium with booths offering baked goods, candles, lotions, jewelry, home decor, Scentsy items and all manner of crafty goods.
Dance groups and the school’s choir will perform, as well.
Proceeds from the Holiday Market go to the PTO, which uses the money to buy items for classrooms and students, including funding playground improvements and Special Olympics and even sponsoring students for camp.
For more information, email limestonepto18@gmail.com.