Limestone Technology Academy teacher Barbie Jackson was uncomfortable being the center of attention during Wednesday morning’s Rise and Shine Assembly at the school, but the hoopla was warranted.

Jackson, the STEAM Lab resource teacher at Limestone, is the 2023 recipient of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s Medal for Excellence for Elementary Teaching. Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Inbody and Communications and Development Director Brenda Wheelock presented Jackson with an oversize check for $5,000 during the assembly.

Inbody quipped that she also brought with her a much-smaller check — one that could actually be deposited.

Jackson, who is in her 20th year at Limestone, is only the fourth Sand Springs Public Schools educator to win a Medal for Excellence for teaching and only the second to be so honored for elementary education since the foundation began presenting the honors in 1987.

The foundation said the Medal for Excellence recognizes public school educators for their passion and innovation, their commitment to professional development and their extraordinary impact on student learning.

Jackson received the $5,000 cash prize Wednesday but will be honored again at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 20 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.

Among her students’ favorite projects each year is a monarch butterfly waystation, where they help maintain a garden full of milkweed and other plants that are enticing to monarchs.

When the monarchs lay eggs that hatch, the students move the caterpillars into the STEAM Lab to observe their metamorphosis into the chrysalis stage and then, eventually, into butterflies.

In 2022, Jackson’s students tagged and released 52 monarch butterflies and were able to track their migration to Mexico online. Jackson plans to use the OFE prize money to travel to Mexico in January to tour the sites where the monarchs spend the winter before returning north.