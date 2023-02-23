Limestone Technology Academy STEAM Lab resource teacher Barbie Jackson is the 2023 recipient of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s Medal for Excellence for Elementary Teaching.

Jackson, who is in her 20th year at Limestone, is only the fourth Sand Springs Public Schools educator to win a Medal for Excellence for teaching and only the second to be so honored for elementary education since the foundation began presenting the honors in 1987.

She said that as she looked over the list of the “phenomenal educators who have received this honor, I am humbled to have my name among these champions in education.”

“This award shines light on the teaching profession and showcases the positive experiences in our classrooms,” she said. “I have the support of my family, colleagues, principal and district administrators. Because of that unwavering support, I get to do what I love every single day.

“To be honored for that, well, it’s just icing on the cake.”

Besides the Medal for Excellence for Elementary Teaching, medals are bestowed upon educators for secondary teaching, regional university and community college teaching, and research university teaching, as well as elementary/secondary administration.

The foundation said the Medal for Excellence recognizes public school educators for their passion and innovation, their commitment to professional development and their extraordinary impact on student learning.

The five winners receive a $5,000 cash prize each to spend as they wish and a glass “Roots and Wings” sculpture, designed by the late Oklahoma artist Ron Roberts and produced by Artistic Glass Studio.

Medal for Excellence recipients will be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 20 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.

Jackson said the honor was entirely unexpected.

“Surprised is an understatement. I couldn’t believe I was even nominated, let alone selected when there are numerous teachers in my building, in my district and in my state that are absolutely deserving of this honor.”

But Jackson’s awards shelf belies her humility. Among other accolades, she was honored not once but twice last fall by the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.

She was among four area educators to receive Siegfried STEM Innovator Awards for their teaching. Jackson, who has led the STEAM lab at Limestone for five years, won both the Elementary School Educator Award and the Overall Vision Award.

Each prize came with a $2,500 check for STEM-related classroom supplies or professional development, and Jackson used about $3,000 of the money to buy two new 3-D printers plus filaments for Limestone’s STEAM Lab.

She also purchased a Lego Duplo coding train set, complete with lesson plans, for the lab, where she teaches STEAM — or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — courses for kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

Principal Terri Lee said Jackson “is an essential staff member here at Limestone Technology Academy. She is here each and every day with the purpose of engaging our students.”

“Her classroom is a model example of what learning should look like in this day and age,” she said. “I can walk into her classroom at any time and see students collaborating, problem-solving and engaging in hands-on activities.

“She goes above and beyond in regards to professional development. She actively seeks out learning opportunities so that she can be the best that she can be.”

Jackson said she focuses “not only on academics but also on those soft skills needed to be successful in life,” she said. “Students practice those skills when they are able to communicate, present, create, make mistakes, recover from those mistakes, try something different and think critically about what they need to do next.”

Among Jackson’s students’ favorite projects each year is a monarch butterfly waystation, where they help maintain a garden full of milkweed and other plants that are enticing to monarchs.

When the monarchs lay eggs that hatch, the students move the caterpillars into the STEAM Lab to observe their metamorphosis into the chrysalis stage and then, eventually, into butterflies.

In 2022, Jackson’s students tagged and released 52 monarch butterflies and were able to track their migration to Mexico online.

It is her students’ enthusiasm for such projects that inspires Jackson’s continued devotion at a time when education and educators in Oklahoma and elsewhere are often feeling under scrutiny.

“Even though teaching fulfills my soul, it is becoming more challenging,” Jackson said. “I must admit I struggle with internalizing the outside noise and rhetoric attacking public education.

“However, I am energized daily by my students,” she said. “My students fuel my passion for teaching and learning. This award is a reminder that every day counts and that every student deserves a teacher striving for excellence.”

Jackson said the award feels less like praise for a job well-done and more like an impetus to keep going.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher; it’s my calling in life,” she said. “I consider this award as personal motivation to keep my focus on what matters most — providing valuable learning opportunities for my students, no matter what.

“I will continue my quest for excellence. My students deserve that.”