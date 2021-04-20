Lifting of city mask mandate might not include schools

City Manager Mike Carter will urge councilors at their meeting next week to lift the city’s mask mandate — with one exception.
“We’ll recommend that the schools keep it in place till the end of the (school) year, and the rest of the city can be lifted,” Carter said Thursday.
“We’ve gone this long. I really don’t think it’s going to be a big burden on the school kids or the staff to do that.”
He said he anticipates the ordinance being repealed the first week of May except for a provision that schools would need to continue mask use until May 27.
Carter noted that the city’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall.
“As of yesterday (April 14), we had 38 cases,” he said Thursday, adding, “We were in the 360s at the height” of the pandemic.
But as hopeful as that picture is, Carter said the city’s landscape is a bit different from the school district’s.
“There are two issues, really,” he said.
“Kids are in closer proximity than normal adults are most of the time at school. It’s just a denser situation.”
And although the school district’s case numbers are also declining significantly — eight current positive cases and 126 active quarantine cases as of April 9 — Carter said those numbers are enough to continue the mask mandate for the remainder of the school year.
“You’re really talking two to three weeks,” he said.
“I think — where we are — it’s prudent” to rescind it except for the schools, he said, adding, “then they’ll have the summer off, and hopefully it (COVID-19) goes away this summer.”
Carter said city leaders have been in touch with district officials all along about the best way to proceed.
“We really try to coordinate with our schools,” he said. “That’s really been our goal since the beginning is that we want to keep kids in school and keep them learning.”
Superintendent Sherry Durkee said last week that the city “is a wonderful partner to our school district and continues to make the health and safety of our citizens, including Sand Springs Public Schools students, a priority.”
“By implementing health protocols in the midst of the pandemic,” she said, “our district has been highly successful this year in keeping our doors open and making in-person instruction available to those families who have chosen this model.”
Meanwhile, more than half of the district’s faculty, staff and administrators have now likely received their second COVID-19 vaccination, Durkee said.
Students were in distance learning Friday so that district employees — as well as some personnel from the Keystone and Berryhill school districts — could receive their booster vaccinations.
Nearly 400 employees from the three school districts received their first Moderna vaccinations March 5 at Charles Page High School through a partnership of the Tulsa Health Department and Total Wellness.
Durkee said then that 310 Sandites had signed up in advance for the shots, adding that about 60 district employees who were eligible in the Phase 1 priority group had received their COVID-19 vaccinations in January through a partnership with the Oklahoma Caring Van.
The on-site shot clinics were massive undertakings, with about 40 Sand Springs Public Schools employees helping to corral vaccine recipients and direct traffic to and from the separate areas where paperwork was completed, shots were administered, and recipients waited afterward in case any reactions occurred.
Durkee said last week that most of the March participants were planning to return for the booster shots.
She said there might have been “a handful” who received their second vaccinations elsewhere, “but I don’t think it’s significant. I think most people are getting their second shot here. It’s the convenience of it.”
Durkee said she didn’t really have a firm way to track how many total personnel had been vaccinated, either at the school or elsewhere, but she said that “when we first did a survey asking if they would be interested, a little over 60 percent said they would be.”
As for what other safety precautions to continue or let fall by the wayside, Durkee said the conversation is a work in progress.
“We’re getting ready to meet as a committee and really will start internally with our nursing crew,” she said last week. “Our legal advice had been to follow the protocols of whatever agency we decided to follow, and we hung our hat on the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
Like Carter, though, Durkee sees the school situation as different from that of the public at large.
“I do know that your high-risk activities — such as athletics — are where you have the greatest risk of infection because of the closeness,” she said, noting that the district is taking special care with other large-scale gatherings, such as prom and graduation, which will both be held outdoors this year.
In some other parts of the country, one particular COVID-19 variant seems to be especially contagious among children, reports indicate, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Sand Springs.
“I haven’t seen that here,” Durkee said last week. “I know that’s unfolding. We really haven’t seen a huge prevalence of infection in the elementary schools.”
Right after spring break, she said, “we had a period where we had zero cases.”
“It’s creeping up a little bit, but not significantly,” she said. “I really think we’re going to get back to a semblance of normalcy.”
Asked whether she thought next school year would be normal, Durkee replied, “I think that’s what we’re all shooting for.”