Lifting of city mask mandate might not include schools

As for what other safety precautions to continue or let fall by the wayside, Durkee said the conversation is a work in progress.

“We’re getting ready to meet as a committee and really will start internally with our nursing crew,” she said last week. “Our legal advice had been to follow the protocols of whatever agency we decided to follow, and we hung our hat on the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”

Like Carter, though, Durkee sees the school situation as different from that of the public at large.

“I do know that your high-risk activities — such as athletics — are where you have the greatest risk of infection because of the closeness,” she said, noting that the district is taking special care with other large-scale gatherings, such as prom and graduation, which will both be held outdoors this year.

In some other parts of the country, one particular COVID-19 variant seems to be especially contagious among children, reports indicate, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Sand Springs.

“I haven’t seen that here,” Durkee said last week. “I know that’s unfolding. We really haven’t seen a huge prevalence of infection in the elementary schools.”