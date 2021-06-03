Library’s summer reading program a perfect getaway for all ages

“Tails and Tales,” the Tulsa City-County Library’s 2021 summer reading program for all ages, is the perfect getaway.
The free annual program, which runs through July 31, is a fun way to keep students reading throughout the summer to help retain and improve their skills.
The program goes beyond the books by offering free programs that expand the imagination. Performers and presenters from Tulsa and across the U.S. help bring stories to life.
This summer’s program is offered primarily online and features incentive prizes and drawings for all four age groups: littles, children, teens and tweens, and adults.
Special virtual events, at-home learning activities, bingo sheets and more await eager readers, who can use the event guide found online at tulsalibrary.org/summer to discover virtual book clubs, art lessons, story times, tech talks, language classes and more great content.
Littles (birth to pre-K) and children (kindergarten-fifth grade) can reach their goals by reading or listening to eight books by the deadline. Reading or listening to 12 more books, for a total of 20, will allow the child to be entered into a special bonus prize drawing.
All littles and children who read eight books and turn in the completion form will receive a commemorative medal and a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items, including admission to the Tulsa State Fair, a Tulsa Drillers game, an FC Tulsa game, the Tulsa Botanic Garden and Safari Joe’s H2O; a two-hour bus pass on Tulsa Transit; and cinnamon sticks from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery, a decorated cookie from Merritt’s Bakery, a Justaburger Kid’s Meal from Whataburger, and a bomb pop or cookie from Smitty’s Garage.
Littles who complete the program also will be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 $50 gift cards to Kiddlestix Toy Store, courtesy of the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries.
Children who complete the program also will be entered into a drawing to win one of 20 $50 gift cards to Target, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust.
They also will be entered in an end-of-summer drawing for these great prizes: a Hornsby Birthday Party Experience, courtesy of the Tulsa Drillers; a Sea Turtle Experience for six, courtesy of the Oklahoma Aquarium; five birthday party packages for 12 to the 2022 season at Safari Joe’s H2O; 25 pairs of Tulsa State Fair one-day ride wristbands; two family memberships to Discovery Lab; an autographed soccer ball, courtesy of FC Tulsa; and 12 large one-topping pizzas, courtesy of Mazzio’s Italian Eatery.
Tweens and teens (sixth to 12th grades) can reach their goals by reading or listening to six books by July 31. Register by July 3 to be entered into a drawing to win an iPad.
By completing the program, they will earn a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items, including admission to the Tulsa State Fair, a Tulsa Drillers game, an FC Tulsa game and Safari Joe’s H2O; a two-hour bus pass on Tulsa Transit; and cinnamon sticks from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery, a decorated cookie from Merritt’s Bakery and a Whataburger Jr. from Whataburger.
Teens and tweens who complete the program will be entered in an end-of-summer drawing for these prizes: two iPads; two Nintendo Switch consoles; 2 laptop computers; two $100 Target gift cards; two $100 Barnes & Noble gift cards; two pairs of Beats wireless headphones; and three gift baskets of swag from Whataburger.
Adults can reach their goals by reading or listening to four books by July 31. Register by July 3 to be entered into a drawing to win one of 15 $50 Amazon gift cards, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust.
By completing the program, they will be entered into a drawing to win one of three Amazon Kindle Fire devices, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust, and will earn a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items including admission to the Tulsa State Fair; a breakfast roll from Merritt’s Bakery; cheese dippers from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery; a pound of pulled pork and BBQ sauce from NSP Proteins; and a honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger.
The 2021 summer reading program’s presenting sponsors are the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, the Tulsa Library Trust, TulsaKids Magazine, Williams, the Tulsa Drillers, FC Tulsa, Mazzio’s, Whataburger, the Tulsa State Fair and Safari Joe’s H20, with special assistance from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Tulsa City-County Library’s American Indian Resource Center.
Readers can begin submitting their completed reading logs on Monday, June 21, to receive their coupon booklets.
For a complete list of summer reading program prizes, programs and details, go online to tulsalibrary.org/summer or call the AskUs Hotline at 918-549-7323.
Sign up for the summer reading program online at tulsalibrary.beanstack.org/ or fill out a registration form and drop it off at any Tulsa City-County Library location.