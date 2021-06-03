Library’s summer reading program a perfect getaway for all ages

“Tails and Tales,” the Tulsa City-County Library’s 2021 summer reading program for all ages, is the perfect getaway.

The free annual program, which runs through July 31, is a fun way to keep students reading throughout the summer to help retain and improve their skills.

The program goes beyond the books by offering free programs that expand the imagination. Performers and presenters from Tulsa and across the U.S. help bring stories to life.

This summer’s program is offered primarily online and features incentive prizes and drawings for all four age groups: littles, children, teens and tweens, and adults.

Special virtual events, at-home learning activities, bingo sheets and more await eager readers, who can use the event guide found online at tulsalibrary.org/summer to discover virtual book clubs, art lessons, story times, tech talks, language classes and more great content.

Littles (birth to pre-K) and children (kindergarten-fifth grade) can reach their goals by reading or listening to eight books by the deadline. Reading or listening to 12 more books, for a total of 20, will allow the child to be entered into a special bonus prize drawing.