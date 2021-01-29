Library’s Adult Creative Writing Contest underway

Area residents are invited to enter the Tulsa City-County Library’s annual Adult Creative Writing Contest, which runs through March 31.
The contest, sponsored by the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries, is open to anyone 18 or older who lives, works or attends school in Tulsa County or who has a nonresident Tulsa City-County Library card.
Unpublished, original works can be submitted in four categories:
Poetry: There is a 400-word limit, but the total number of words may include more than one poem. If more than one poem is submitted, all poems will be considered but only one can receive an award. Only one cover sheet is required for all poems in one entry.
Informal essay: This should be a short composition considering a single topic and usually personal in approach. No research, technical reports or religious treatises will be considered. A maximum of 5,000 works will be accepted.
Children’s fiction: Works in which illustrations are integral may be submitted, but judging is based primarily on the text, with a 3,000-word limit.
Short story: a narrative, fictional, prose story having a central theme with a 5,000-word limit.
A $125 cash prize and a certificate will be awarded to the best work within each category. Second-place winners will receive a $75 cash prize and a certificate. Certificates and $10 prizes are awarded to those receiving honorable mention.
Individuals may enter all four categories but may submit only one manuscript in each category. One payment should be submitted for all entries. Entry fees are $10 for one entry, $18 for two entries, $24 for three entries and $30 for four entries.
All entrants will be invited to the awards ceremony and reception at 2:30 p.m. May 8 in the Central Library’s Aaronson Auditorium, Fifth Street and Denver Avenue in Tulsa, dependent upon library openings and meeting room guidelines.
Entries may be delivered in person to any library branch or can be mailed flat to: Friends of Tulsa City-County Libraries, 400 Civic Center, Tulsa, OK 74103.
Entry forms, with a complete set of rules and submission guidelines, are available via curbside service at all library locations or online at tulsalibrary.org/adult-creative-writing-contest.
For more information, call 918-549-7323.