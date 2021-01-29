Library’s Adult Creative Writing Contest underway

Area residents are invited to enter the Tulsa City-County Library’s annual Adult Creative Writing Contest, which runs through March 31.

The contest, sponsored by the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries, is open to anyone 18 or older who lives, works or attends school in Tulsa County or who has a nonresident Tulsa City-County Library card.

Unpublished, original works can be submitted in four categories:

Poetry: There is a 400-word limit, but the total number of words may include more than one poem. If more than one poem is submitted, all poems will be considered but only one can receive an award. Only one cover sheet is required for all poems in one entry.

Informal essay: This should be a short composition considering a single topic and usually personal in approach. No research, technical reports or religious treatises will be considered. A maximum of 5,000 works will be accepted.

Children’s fiction: Works in which illustrations are integral may be submitted, but judging is based primarily on the text, with a 3,000-word limit.

Short story: a narrative, fictional, prose story having a central theme with a 5,000-word limit.