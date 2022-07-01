Library Corner: There's more than one way to read a book

We’ve had a very busy beginning to our Summer Reading Program! As such, if you have come by, you’ve probably noticed fewer books on the shelves, particularly in the children’s area.

This is normal. Because more people are coming in, more books are being checked out. Also, very popular titles are harder to come upon while browsing. Don’t worry — the library has a way for you to obtain those popular titles for yourself and your children.

The answer is to place the titles you want on hold. We have "hold shelves" in all of our Tulsa City-County Library branches.

That's where books you’ve requested will remain for a week, allowing you to pick them up when they are available instead of trying to find items that are likely already checked out.

Placing a book on hold is easy.

If you want to learn how, you can call our AskUs hotline at 918-549-7323, which is listed on the back of your library card, or you can come into the library, and we can show you how.

A simple title or author search in our catalog and a click of the mouse is all it takes to place a hold. If you aren’t computer savvy and would rather us do it for you, we are happy to help you in that way, as well.

As is usually the case with library services, there are other ways to read books we have in the system that are not on our shelves.

There are several apps that allow you to download and read e-books and e-audiobooks. Find our list of apps at tulsalibrary.org/downloads, or come into a branch and we will help you download the app right to your device.

While reading an e-book isn’t quite the same as reading a physical book, e-books allow you to adjust the size of the font, making a book that might be unavailable in large print much more readable than the regular-print versions.

Some titles use special fonts that make them easier for people with dyslexia to read.

Also, if you have the physical copy and the digital audiobook checked out at the same time, your kids can listen while they read along.

This helps them learn how words are pronounced and is great practice for struggling readers.

So while we have been very busy at the library, we still have lots of great ways for you to get the books you want.

Please come in and let us help you!