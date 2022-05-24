Library Corner: The library is the cool place to be for summer fun

The 2022 Tulsa City-County Library’s Summer Reading Program is nearly here, and we are excited!

During the summer, we do our best to make both reading and coming to the library fun and rewarding. That’s why the Charles Page Library has great programs in store for all ages this summer.

It all begins with a kickoff event June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the whole family to get signed up for the Summer Reading Program, and start the summer off with fun for everyone!

Weather permitting, we will have activities both inside and outside.

And that is just the beginning. We have programs for all ages throughout the summer.

All programs are listed in our event guide, which you can get for free from any Tulsa library branch. Programs and events are also listed online at events.tulsalibrary.org/events.

Here are some programs for each age group at the Charles Page Library that we are particularly excited about next month:

Littles (ages 0-4): We offer weekly storytimes in our meeting room every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., but the June 14 storytime will take place at Triangle Park downtown! We will have buttons for families who attend this extra-amazing storytime.

Children (ages 5-12): Professor Universe will be here on Wednesday, June 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. to teach kids about the ocean in an entertaining, interactive presentation. Then on Friday, June 10, from 2 to 3 p.m., musician Will Parker will put on a fun, interactive show for the whole family.

Teens/tweens (ages 12-18): On Friday, June 17, from 2 to 3 p.m., teens and tweens can build a pendulum and use it to create a unique painting to take home. Please wear clothing you don’t mind getting paint on.

Adults (age 18+): We will have a Hydroponic Plant Swap on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. Come and get a free houseplant cutting propagated in water. If you have some cuttings to share, feel free to bring them and swap with others.

All of these programs are held on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.

These are only a handful of the great programs we have planned for this year’s Summer Reading Program. Don’t forget to check online for more or stop by and get one of our event guides.

We hope you come and have fun with us at the library this summer!