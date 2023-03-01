Although we have our regular programming in March, such as our Senior Book Club and Preserving Oral History sessions, we’ve made sure to have something fun and free for everyone during spring break.
Second Saturday Fun is slated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11. This event, which will kick off spring break, is for kids of all ages.
We are planning to make paper airplanes, but there will be things for the littles to do, as well, so bring the whole family! This is a come-and-go event, so drop in anytime during the two-hour program.
On Monday, March 13, we will have our weekly Teen Time event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. We will have origami and our Nintendo Switch, so tween and teen participants can play games together.
On Tuesday, March 14, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., we will have Family Storytime, followed by Stay and Play. This is for littles (ages birth to 5).
People are also reading…
While this program isn’t new, our children’s associate is! Natalie Mikles joined our team last month and is ready to rock storytime with songs, books, playtime and a craft.
On Wednesday, March 15, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., we will put out LEGO and DUPLO blocks for all ages to enjoy. We will display kids’ creations until next month so they can show off their handiwork when they visit the library. Make sure to stop by and see what they made!
On Thursday, March 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., we will have basket making with Choogie Kingfisher. Basket making is intended for kids age 10 or older and adults. Registration is required, so visit us online at tulsalibrary.org/events or call the AskUs hotline at 918-549-7323 to reserve a spot.
We are especially excited about this event because Choogie Kingfisher will teach participants how to make a single-walled Cherokee basket. It’s part of the monthlong American Indian Festival of Words, which includes events at library locations across Tulsa County.
The American Indian Resource Center provided us with the opportunity to host such an amazing program, and since this doesn’t happen often here at the Charles Page Library, we want the class to be full!
On Friday, March 17, we will have our first Spring Break and Make event. Tweens and teens are welcome to come and create fun things from our various STEM kits (think circuits to Strawbees).
How’s that for a fun-filled spring break? We hope to see you at as many programs as you can attend!