We have two Tulsa City-County Library writing contests this month as well as opportunities at the Charles Page Library to sharpen your writing skills.

The first contest is for ages 10-18. It is called the Young People’s Creative Writing Contest and accepts submissions in five categories: poetry, short story, informal essay, short play and comix.

Participants are grouped into three age groups — 8-12, 13-15 and 16-18 — and awards are given in each category for each age group.

Students may enter only one manuscript per category but can enter all categories within their age group.

All entrants will receive an invitation to the awards program, which will be held Friday, May 5, at Hardesty Regional Library in Tulsa.

Steve Sheinkin, winner of the 2023 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young People's Literature, will be the featured speaker and will congratulate the award recipients.

To help young writers prepare, Charles Page Library is hosting a workshop led by Tulsa Artist Fellow Carl Antonowicz this Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. At this event, middle and high school students will learn the basics of comics storytelling.

Registration is required and can be completed on the events webpage, tulsalibrary.org/events, or by coming into the library and letting us know you’d like your child to participate.

Entries for the Young People’s Creative Writing Contest are accepted at all Tulsa-area library branches during February.

It is very important that the participant’s name is nowhere on the submission and is only on the entry form. Find details online at tulsalibrary.org/ypcwc.

The second contest is for adults — the Adult Creative Writing Contest.

Submissions can be turned in until the end of March. The categories are children’s fiction, young adult fiction, informal essay, poetry and short story.

Find more information online at tulsalibrary.org/adult-creative-writing-contest or come in with any questions you may have.

Anyone who attends our monthly Preserving Oral History program on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Charles Page Library can be shown how to use library resources to turn their oral history into an informal essay or short story.

Otherwise, we are happy to help you find resources to improve your writing skills at any time.