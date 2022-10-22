Library Corner: Sandite second-graders to get free book, special library card

Each year since 2003, the Tulsa City-County Library has done something amazing.

Thanks to the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, the library system has been able to provide a free book to every second-grader in the county through the Books to Treasure program. And it’s not just any book; it’s one chosen specifically to honor a celebrated illustrator!

Copies of the chosen book are sent to most public schools, and our children’s librarians and associates personally deliver the rest.

Schedules willing, we even do school visits to talk about the book and its illustrator, encourage parents to sign up their children for a special-edition library card, and explain how the children can meet the illustrator in real life at the annual Books To Treasure event.

This year’s Books to Treasure illustrator is Katherine Roy, and the book each second-grader will receive is “How To Be an Elephant.” You may recognize it from the 2019 Children’s Sequoyah Masterlist, an annual selection of books curated by school and public libraries that students read and then vote on.

As I mentioned, students can also sign up for a special-edition library card. If they already have a library card, it can be replaced with one that only second-graders in 2022 can have! This year’s card is especially cute, featuring Roy’s artwork of a baby elephant.

If your second-grader forgot to bring home their application from school, feel free to stop in at the Charles Page Library, and we will make sure they get the special card.

The book and special library card also are available to homeschooled students. Parents or guardians of homeschooled second-graders can stop by the library to pick up the special library card and book.

We also have a few lesson plans based on the illustrator’s books on our website, available at tulsalibrary.org/bookstotreasure.

If your child isn’t a second-grader yet, don’t worry – next October, we will have a new book and library card to give out.

Last but not least, we also bring the illustrator to Tulsa. Katherine Roy will hold a free public presentation and book-signing at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in Connor’s Cove at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. in Tulsa. Children are encouraged to bring their new book with them to have it signed by Roy.

Whether you’re coming to see us at the library for your second-grader’s new book and library card or planning to attend the presentation to meet the illustrator, we hope we see you soon!