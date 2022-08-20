Library Corner: Need help with your homework? Come see us!

Whether you are homeschooling or just looking for some extra help for your school-age child, the Tulsa City-County Library system is a great place to start your search. We have a wealth of resources for parents or guardians and students.

I wanted to talk about a few that I’m familiar with and know to be very useful.

For tutoring, writing and skills-building help, I highly recommend the Homework HelpNow database. This online resource provides live tutoring through a monitored chat session for both English and Spanish speakers. Tutoring is available 2-11 p.m. all week long, and the tutors can help every student from kindergarten to college.

A Writing Lab lets students upload their writing assignments and get helpful comments within two to three business days. For those looking for skill-building help, Homework HelpNow has a library of lessons, videos, tests and more for grades K-12.

It is a really cool resource that is available to library cardholders for free. Find it here: tulsalibrary.org/homework-help-now.

If you are looking for more specific resources for an assignment, we have tons of dedicated databases for all sorts of things.

I’ve chosen a couple more to highlight based on my time as an elementary school librarian and what I remember assignments and reports being written about, but they are in no way all that is available on the Tulsa City-County Library's website. We have more than 100 databases! Browse them all at tulsalibrary.org/databases.

CultureGrams is a new database that offers primary-source reports on 209 countries and territories and has a Kids Edition for fourth grade and older. It also has information about each U.S. state.

What I like about this database is that it has the facts generally asked for in assignments but also provides information about the culture of these places written by people who live there and who are a part of that culture.

LitFinder grants students instant access to full-text versions of well-known poetry, short stories, speeches, plays and essays.

Sometimes a book containing specific poems or short stories is checked out, but LitFinder makes them available right when they are needed. It also offers biographies of famous authors and literary criticism pieces.

For example, you can read a transcript of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech while listening to a recording of him delivering it on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963.

As always, we are happy to help navigate these resources, so feel free to stop by and ask for assistance.

In fact, to make things even easier, we have put together a display at the Charles Page Library showcasing some of the relevant materials available for checkout.