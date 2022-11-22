Library Corner: Gratitude isn't just a word in a book

We are coming up on my first anniversary of working at the Charles Page Library. Since that falls in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, I thought I’d reflect on what we did this year and say thank you, the community of Sand Springs, for making it an incredible year.

First, I’m thankful that we have in-person programming after a long pandemic-related hiatus. The Charles Page Library had our second-busiest Summer Reading Program ever.

Currently, we have a monthly senior book club, weekly storytimes for littles and so much more.

Come and grab a free event guide or bookmark to know what is happening and when.

If you prefer digital, go online to tulsalibrary.org/events.

I’m also excited about what programs we can do next year. While I have plans for a monthly oral history event that will help participants record their stories, I’d absolutely love to hear what other types of programs you would like to see at Charles Page Library.

Our newest staff member, Keegan, points out the second thing I’m thankful for this year: “I like working at Charles Page because no matter what kind of day I’m having, my co-workers are always patient with me and help make my day a little bit better.”

The staff here is patient and knowledgeable. But most importantly, staff members love the people of Sand Springs, and so do I. Here’s what they had to say when I asked them what they were thankful for this year:

Alice, who runs our children’s programming, said, “I am thankful for the families that value their child’s love of reading.”

I am, too. I love to hear children in the library. Is there a better sound than a kid excited about reading?

Richard said, “Sand Springs has been a wonderful community for me to work in for 15 years, and I am grateful for all the wonderful people I have had the pleasure of meeting.”

Jamye echoes that sentiment. She said: “As a new library staff member, I’m most grateful for the chance to get to know new people, learn what they like to read, and hear their own personal stories. I love working in a neighborhood library!”

In Lynn’s response, we see the same pattern: “I adore helping and learning and listening to the many people who come to our library. It’s wonderful to be so useful to this great community of friends!”

As you can see, we are so thankful for you all. Please stop by and tell us what you are thankful for this year. And while you’re here, get a photo with our “Snapped in Sand Springs” display.