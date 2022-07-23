Library Corner: Graphic novels are 'real' books

July is National Graphic Novel Month, so I thought I’d talk about how wonderful they are and how much I love reading them.

I’ve heard before that it isn’t “real” reading, although I’m not sure what that means.

I enjoy reading them so much that I try to read some from every age group so I have ready recommendations for whoever asks.

The artwork and story within a single volume means a double dose of incredible talent to appreciate while reading.

It is a different kind of reading experience, where plots often move faster thanks to the higher amount of dialogue and visuals in place of descriptions.

In fact, I find myself saving new volumes of favorite graphic novel series for when I finish reading longer regular print novels as a sort of reward.

That isn’t to say that I dislike reading — I love reading so much I became a librarian.

What I mean is that the best way for me to keep reading is to switch things up. After reading something longer, say an 800-page epic fantasy, it’s nice to get through the next book quickly.

It’s like how after running a marathon, you don’t immediately want to run another marathon, you know?

This is why graphic novels are so great for people of all ages.

Think about the last time you saw a really long article online. There’s a reason why the slang “TL;DR” — too long; didn’t read — has become popular.

Sprinkle in pictures or videos to watch, and we are more engaged and likely to get through that article.

It was the same way when we were learning to read. We probably didn’t start with J.R.R. Tolkien but with picture books that someone read to us.

Now consider struggling readers. They might be frustrated because they know they aren’t reading at the level they should be.

It can be embarrassing when they are handed the sorts of books everyone else read in first grade, and they could feel ashamed that those books are difficult for them to get through.

And the wall of text in the books they are supposed to be reading can be overwhelming. It doesn’t look fun or appealing, plus there are no pictures to help give them context clues about what the words might be.

Add in being told that they can’t read the book they picked out, and they associate picking out books with negative emotions, so they might not want to try at all.

I’m not sure how graphic novels got the reputation of not being “real” books.

Personally, I love how much fun they are to read. And I love seeing kids excited to read, whether it is a graphic novel or a “real” book.

If you want to try reading one, we have lots to choose from at the Charles Page Library, sorted by age. I’d love to help you find one!