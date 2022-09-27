Library Corner: Fall programming gets in full swing

Fall has arrived, and with it, regular programming for all ages at Charles Page Library.

For Littles (ages birth to prekindergarten): Each week from 10:30 to 11 a.m., our excellent children’s associate has storytime designed for preschool age children and younger. Storytime is followed by Stay and Play from 11 to 11:30 a.m., when Littles are encouraged to play and explore age-appropriate toys.

For elementary-age children: Each month we offer PAWS for Reading, a great opportunity for kids to get excited about reading by reading to a registered therapy dog for 10 to 15 minutes. Each child who participates will receive a free book of their choosing provided by the Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation through the Tulsa Library Trust.

At Charles Page Library, PAWS for Reading happens the first Monday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Slots fill up quickly, so register online to save your spot.

For the family: Each month, we put out LEGOs and DUPLO blocks in our meeting room. This is unstructured play, a great way for kids to learn by exploring on their own.

No registration is required. Just stop by on the third Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. We even pick some of the creations to include on our display behind the self-check machine for all to see!

On the second Saturday of each month, we have various activities available for families. From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, we will have Perler beads with autumn and Halloween-inspired templates for those who want to use them. It’s a come-and-go activity that will not take two hours to complete.

For tweens and teens: A 3D printer from Zarrow Regional Library will be at the Charles Page Library for a demonstration from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Participants will learn what it can and can’t do and what it takes to use one of the Tulsa City-County Library’s 3D printers.

For seniors: Join us for our monthly book club, the Page Turners. In October we are reading “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. Copies are available to check out in multiple formats. Just stop in and ask for one during your next visit.

Now that you know what we have going on, what would you like to see happen next at your Charles Page Library? Come by and let us know what kind of programming would interest you or your family. We love to hear from our customers.

Sarah Dawson is the manager of the Charles Page Library in Sand Springs.