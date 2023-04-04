Library system honored

The Tulsa City-County Library system was named one of the top libraries in the U.S. during the Library Journal’s annual review of public libraries, receiving a five-star rating.

The journal’s 2022 Index of Public Library Service ratings is based on eight criteria: circulation of physical items, circulation of e-materials, library visits, program attendance, public computer users, Wi-Fi sessions, electronic retrievals and website visits.

Of 5,359 U.S. public libraries that received scores, 258 were recognized as three-, four- or five-star libraries.

“Being recognized as one of the top libraries in the nation is certainly a community award for TCCL staff and all of the Tulsa County readers who use library resources,” CEO Kimberly Johnson said.

The library system has more than 375,000 cardholders.