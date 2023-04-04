The Charles Page Library will once again take part in Herbal Affair in downtown Sand Springs.
You might be wondering how the library fits in at a garden festival, and I think you’ll find that we have a great reason. Not only do we have tons of materials about how to garden; we also have a seed library.
During Herbal Affair, which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15, we hope to spread the word about our seeds and how customers can get them for free.
However, we don’t just want the people who attend Herbal Affair to know those details, so here they are for everyone: Tulsa City-County Library cardholders can check out as many as 15 seed packets a season. That adds up to 60 seed packets a year for free!
Now, you might be wondering how this works. It’s not like you can return a seed! Well, you’re right. The library does not expect you to return the seeds that you check out from us. We realize that once seeds go in the ground, they can’t exactly be returned, and that’s OK!
People are also reading…
Instead, the seed packets will stay on your library account for a few months before they are cleared from your record, and we encourage you to save seeds from the plants you grow and return those to the library.
You’re also welcome to donate leftover seeds from packets you check out. It isn’t required, but it is fun, and it means more free seeds for you and someone else next year!
If you would like to know what seeds we have to offer or how seed donations work, visit tulsalibrary.org/seed-library.
The Charles Page Library also will host a plant swap on Saturday, April 22. This is a come-and-go program that will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
I’m bringing my leftover seedlings since I always sow more than I need in order to make sure I get enough for my garden. Many are from seeds I got from the TCCL Seed Library!
Participants aren’t required to bring anything, and anyone is welcome to take a plant home for free while supplies last.
You can also bring cuttings from household plants. I have a few of those that I will bring, as well.
Please make sure to label anything you bring to give away. That way, the person who takes it home will know what it is and how to care for it.
And bring pictures of your gardens so we can swap some knowledge, too!
I’m happy to talk plants with you and maybe tell you about something else the library does that you don’t know about yet.
We hope to see you at both events!