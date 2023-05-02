To kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I thought I’d talk about some of my recent favorite books by Asian American authors.

“Disability Visibility” by Alice Wong is an intimate collection of essays by disabled people that shows what their lives are really like, both the good and the bad.

I loved it because of its honesty and how it made me think about what I could do right now to help the disabled community.

“A Living Remedy” by Nicole Chung came out at the beginning of April. I read her first memoir, “All You Can Ever Know,” which was about being adopted by white parents. I loved it and can’t wait to read this one.

“A Living Remedy” deals with the loss of her father and is at the top of just about every book list you can think of, including The New York Times’.

“The Book Eaters” by Sunyi Dean is a modern-day fantasy/horror story set in England, where a group of people eat books instead of food.

Devon is one of them, and to her, eating a bus schedule means knowing when and where all the stops are. Some of the group members eat minds in the same way, taking on personalities and memories.

When Devon’s son is born, she discovers he eats minds, and she will do anything to protect him.

“How High We Go in the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu is a collection of connected short stories that chronicle the discovery and aftermath of a terrible climate plague.

Having now lived through a global pandemic, it was interesting to see the fictional account of something so much worse through a variety of viewpoints at different stages of the plague. It was also, somehow, lovely and hopeful.

“The Magic Fish” by Trung Le Nguyen is a children’s graphic novel with incredible illustrations. It’s the story of a teenage boy who tries teaching his mother to speak English through translating fantastic fairy tales.

While doing so, he finds the courage to tell her the truth about himself, as well. This was touching as well as beautiful.

“Babel” by R.F. Kuang is a historical fantasy novel about a young Chinese boy raised in London who is preparing to enroll at Oxford University.

While there, he works on translations and creates magic by capturing the meanings lost in translation. He also wonders whose side he is on and if it is the right one.

All of these titles are available to check out in different formats, so stop by the Charles Page Library and see if we have your new favorite!