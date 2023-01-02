Library Corner: Charles Page Library beginning oral history project

If you’re on Facebook and follow the Charles Page Library, you know about our Stories From Sand Springs posts.

If you don’t, here’s the gist: We highlight a couple of Sand Springs-specific pieces of history that you as the community have proven you love.

I started thinking about what kind of programming we could do to include the people who aren’t on Facebook and make Stories From Sand Springs more accessible to the community as a whole.

Through a grant from the Friends of the Helmerich Library, I got funding to do just that.

Starting Jan. 19, we will have the first of what we want to become a monthly program on how to preserve your oral history.

What does that mean? Your oral history contains your memories of experiences in your lifetime. It means family traditions, stories your grandparents told you about family members who were gone before your time, and where you were when important historical things occurred.

It’s the stories about what you’ve learned over the years — the good and the bad and the funny — and whatever you want to record for future generations, your family or yourself.

Oral history is about telling stories from your life that mean something to you.

For this oral history program, participants will receive a flash drive and a journal (while supplies last). We will open up our meeting room each month for those who want to learn how to record their stories — even for people who aren’t from Sand Springs.

The first program — from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 — will start with some introductions. We invite you to bring someone to whom you can tell one of your stories.

We’ll spend some time paired off, sharing our stories, and then take some time to write them down. You also can record them if you have a smartphone.

Afterward, we’ll show you how to scan the pages you wrote onto the flash drive so you will have a digital and physical copy of your oral history.

None of this will be recorded in any way by the library; we care about your privacy. These stories are your own to do with as you please.

What we want is to show you the resources you have at the Charles Page Library that can help you preserve your stories.

That said, you could bring pictures to scan to the flash drive, as well. Or you could make a family tree and start genealogy research using the Ancestry online resource. Maybe you want to type up your story and start on a memoir.

Whatever you want to do with the oral history is entirely up to you. The Charles Page Library just wants to help you get started and, by doing so, become a bigger part of this wonderful community.