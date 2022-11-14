Letter to the Editor: We value education; why did we vote against it?

We value education; why did we vote against it?

This year’s midterm elections left many teachers and parents in our community disappointed, upset, and confused as to how so-called “anti-education” candidates were elected amidst crossover vote efforts and last-minute outreach in the education community.

However, to some, Tuesday came as no surprise.

After years of our community experiencing division along party lines, allowing national talking points and communications to override local conversations, this last-minute attempt to persuade community members to vote for another party was bound to fail.

When we vote, we must remember we’re Sandites before anything else. We need officials who put our community first, regardless of past or present political affiliation.

Entrenching ourselves with one camp and demonizing the other, regardless of individual values, enabled Tuesday’s results. It’s impossible to make a candidate of another party acceptable when all other times you paint them in negative stereotypes.

As a Sandite, a moderate, and a college student, I’m committed to learning how I can come back and help my community in the ways it desperately needs.

All I ask of my neighbors is to do what we do best: act with compassion, an open mind, and an open heart when heading to the ballot box in the future.

Sean Kuehn, Sand Springs

Letters to the editor of the Sand Springs Leader are encouraged. Letters must be signed and include a daytime phone number for verification. Phone numbers will not be printed in the newspaper.

Please keep letters to 200 or fewer words. Candidate endorsements will not be published. Letters may be edited for length, content and readability and may be declined at the discretion of the editor.

Email letters to news@sandspringsleader.com or mail them to: Editor, Sand Springs Leader, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.