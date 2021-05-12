Letter to the Editor: Ida's Law is a step forward

I want to take this time to inform you of HB 3345 or Ida’s Law, which just last month was signed by Governor Stitt into action. This bill will give federal aid to tribal lands in hopes of solving missing person cases and cold murder cases on tribal lands. This bill will create an office of liaisons, which will include trained missing person specialists to aid all five Indigenous tribes (Osage, Caddo, Kiowa, Comanche, and Wichita). I am writing to you because Sand Springs alone, according to worldpopulationreview.com has 1,623 residents in 2021 that are Native American. For so long, many Native Americans have felt as if they have slipped through the cracks of society. Their culture stripped from them little by little throughout history. Many have felt invisible and culturally irrelevant. The growing number of cold cases and missing persons cases on reservations with no answers do not make them feel any better. The signing of HB 3345 into Ida’s Law puts a big spotlight on them saying we see you and you are relevant. Creating this liaison office/ task force of specialists will give aid to a poverty-stricken culture. Indigenous tribes can give to their people something that can not be taken from them that they have been longing for … Peace. This bill will also give families like Rebecca Ponkilla’s family, the mother of Ida Beard (Ida’s Laws namesake) understanding and closure.