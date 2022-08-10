Letter: 'It's good to know there's a bright spot here'

I didn't grow up in Sand Springs but moved here after a stint in the DFW area. No school age children, either, so I've not been involved with the school district.

Your article was enlightening. It's wonderful to know about the work being done by the superintendent and others to retain good teachers.

I worry about Oklahoma's ranking in education so it's good to know there's a bright spot here.

Becky Brennan,Sand Springs

