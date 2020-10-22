Lending a hand: HillSpring Student Ministries help Louisiana hurricane victims

Life has been disrupted for most of 2020 for Sand Springs teenagers like Dalton Wilcox due to the ripple effect of COVID-19.
But that did not keep Wilcox and several others involved in HillSpring Student Ministries from spending their fall break helping those recover from a devastating hurricane season in Louisiana. The group of approximately 25 people from Sand Springs traveled down to the Lake Charles area to assist in cleanup efforts.
Lake Charles was one of several was one of several cities in Louisiana that was ravaged back in August when Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 hurricane, tore through the area. Rated as the strongest hurricane to hit the state since 1856, Hurricane Laura has caused more than $14 billion in damage. Six weeks later Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 hurricane, surged through with an added $2 billion in damages.
“It was pretty intense,” said Wilcox, junior at Charles Page High School. “I’ve never seen anything like that real life. You see it on the news. But when we first starting looking around, it’s such a big job. You’re thinking ‘how are people able going to get back on track?’”
The group of teenagers and adults from HillSpring Student Ministries left Sand Springs early in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Through Sow a Few Seeds ministries, an organization that connects individuals and groups wanting to serve on missions, the group was stayed at Lakewood Bible Fellowship during their trip.
“They cooked of for us, gave us a place to stay and shower,” Wilcox said. “We had it better than I thought we would. They were great to us.”
The group spent all day Thursday and Friday working to help those in Lake Charles performing a variety of physical labor jobs required including debris cleanup, tree cutting and mucking out houses as well as other duties.
“Our hope and our goal was to meet their physical needs, but also our goal was to meet their spiritual needs,” said HillSpring Church Associate Pastor Matt Barnett, who made the trip as well.
Along with witnessing enormous devastation in the area, Barnett said he was taken aback at the attitudes of the locals, some of which had lost nearly everything they owned.
“The gratitude of the people, in the middle of it, was amazing,” Barnett said. “Here they are in the middle of a global pandemic plus they had these hurricanes come through … We talked to a lady the first day who had her house toppled. She said there’s people who have it worse than I do.”
While Wilcox was stunned by the destruction around him, the 16-year-old was glad to be able to lend a helping hand.
“The real reason I wanted to go down is hard work is something I thrive on,” Wilcox said. “It’s almost like a calling in my life.”
Following their work during the trip, Barnett said many of the youth group gained a great deal of perspective.
“I think it’s important for teenagers to see the world is bigger than their own world,” Barnett said. “They got out of their own comfort zone. You had many of them working a chain saw for the first time or learning how to weed eat or how to cut insulation. They gave up their own fall break to go and serve others like God calls them to do.
“I see people sometimes downgrade teenagers and their generation. But I saw teenagers work as hard as they could to help people who they might not ever talk to again. That was impressive.”
