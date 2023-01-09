Legislative reception about friendly hellos, not political agendas

There were no worries about a quorum Friday morning, but for a couple of hours, the YellowHouse Event Co. downtown bore something of a resemblance to the state Capitol.

Four state lawmakers representing pieces of the 74063 ZIP code attended a Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce-sponsored reception in advance of the Feb. 6 beginning of the 2023 legislative session.

On hand were state Reps. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook, and Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow; and state Sens. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, and Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville.

But besides any quorum concerns, something else was absent — a political agenda. The meet-and greet-event was purely about getting acquainted.

“I think it’s important to have this legislative advocacy meet and greet just to really put Sand Springs back on the map and show that we care about our legislators and we want to be involved politically,” said Amanda Wion, president of the Sand Springs Chamber.

“Also, I think it’s important for our businesses. Being the chamber, that’s one of the legs of our mission — to have advocacy for our members and our businesses.”

Wion, who just marked her first anniversary with the chamber, said she has heard from members over the past year that they “want to be involved politically in advocacy work and want to know who our legislators are.”

Wion, who has created a legislative task force within the chamber, said the lawmakers all were very open to the idea of such an informal event, which gave them a chance “to get to know Sand Springs and some business and city officials” in a very laid-back environment.

For the past 12 years, Sand Springs was largely represented at the state Capitol by Rep. Jadine Nollan, a Republican Sand Springs native who left the Legislature last year because of term limits. But redistricting has dramatically changed the landscape of her House District 66.

Wion said that could actually work to the city’s advantage because now there are more lawmakers — the four present Friday plus Republican Sen. Bill Coleman of Ponca City, who represents the northern part of the city that’s in Osage County — to carry the city’s concerns to the Capitol.

“We’re not only getting our voice heard maybe one or two times,” Wion said. “That’s five people that we can pull on their ear and try to get them to listen to Sand Springs.”

Shelly Shoemaker, the human resources manager for Webco Industries, is a chamber member and a member of its new legislative task force.

“I feel like there’s so many people in the community that don’t realize that their representatives (and) the City Council members — all those people are a part of the community. They’re their neighbors,” she said.

“So this is a great opportunity for those representatives to meet people in the businesses,” Shoemaker said. “I feel like we’re all growing together, and the more that we become a team, that sets us all up.”

City Manager Mike Carter echoed Shoemaker’s teamwork perspective.

“The great thing that’s going on in Sand Springs is we’re all working together — the chamber, the city, the schools, the (Sand Springs) Home, our businesses, our churches — and just having contact with our elected officials from Oklahoma City just makes that even better,” he said.

“We appreciate them, and you can see by them all being here the level of interest they have in serving the citizens of Sand Springs, and we’re appreciative of that.”

Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith said getting to know one another — “and in particular our legislators who can help with issues locally — it’s super important.”

“If you don’t have those relationships, you can’t pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, did you know this is going on? And I think there’s something the Legislature can do to help,’” she said.

“To me, it’s not being a Republican or a Democrat; it’s getting attention for the issues that matter to make things better for all of us. That’s it.”

Rogers, who has represented much of the Sand Springs area in the state Senate for the past two years, attended Friday’s event despite having lost a substantial number of local constituents in the recent round of redistricting.

His District 37 has shifted south and east, covering more of Tulsa and its southern suburbs.

But he said the gathering is still valuable for him.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Rogers said. “I think they’re just trying to get the state delegation involved in the city of Sand Springs.”

Staires, the lawmaker representing the largest swath of Sand Springs, is one of the “new guys” at the Capitol, having just been elected to the House District 66 seat in November.

“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous” about the start of the upcoming session, he said. “I’m very excited, but I don’t really know what I’m excited about, because I don’t really know what the future looks like.

“So far I’m just very energized,” he said. “From what I can see of the future, I feel like I’m in the right spot and very excited about being in a place to help direct the state of Oklahoma in a direction that so many Oklahomans that I’ve been talking to want us to go.”

Staires said he was grateful for the opportunity to meet a large number of constituents but equally grateful that they had the chance to meet him because he knows how it feels not to even know who one’s representative is.

“And then feeling like they’re untouchable — you can’t get to them,” he said. “But more and more and more, things like this break down that barrier.”

Staires has plans to hold his own regular, informal gatherings for constituents to meet with him about issues.

“Come and talk. Your voice matters,” he said. “I am your representative, but I can’t represent you if you’re not communicating with me.”