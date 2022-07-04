Lease approved for new veterans center in downtown Sand Springs

These days, when the subject of promises made to veterans is in the news, the story is often about broken promises — funding cuts, hospital closures, reductions in services and care.

But the city of Sand Springs likes to buck a trend.

The City Council last week unanimously approved the signing of a lease with a new nonprofit entity — the Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs — to allow the nonprofit to occupy the former senior citizens center at 205 N. McKinley Ave. and operate it as a veterans center.

City Manager Mike Carter presented a resolution proclaiming the city as a “beneficiary of service, bravery and efforts of the service men and women of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and now Space Force.”

A plan to honor the service of the city’s veterans has been in the minds of city leaders for a while.

“Firebase Hope Park was going to be a park and memorial center in the style of a Vietnam War firebase,” Carter said via telephone last Wednesday. “But funding never came through, and it never came to fruition.”

A center serving veterans across the area might just be even better.

The Veterans Alliance Corps — a conglomeration of four entities: the American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17, the post’s Auxiliary Unit, Vets That Matter and the Witkop Foundation — will work to “provide services and facilitate health, healing and well-being among veterans,” Carter told councilors last Monday night.

“It is a great program,” he said. “Some of our (neighboring) communities, notably Broken Arrow and Collinsville, have provided this type of facility for veterans.

“I think ours will be a little bit different in that ours will not be occupied by anybody else. It will be strictly our veterans and for their use, and so I think it’s a good use of the building.”

The building on McKinley has sat empty since the senior citizens who met there went home and shut their doors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

While the seniors were away, personnel with the city Parks Department, which oversees the facility, took a good look at their aging community center and realized how unfeasible it would be to return them there.

So in mid-2021, when it was safe for the senior citizens to return to meeting in person, they “were moved to the Case Center because we wanted better programming for them,” Carter told the council.

City Parks and Recreation Department Director “Jeff Edwards came to me and said, ‘I don’t think we’re serving our seniors as well as we could if they were at the Case Community Center, where we have more staff and we’re able to put on better programming.’”

“So we made that change, and now we’re able to have a building that we can also better serve our veterans and fulfill past promises.”

Edwards said Thursday that having evaluated the senior programming at the Case Center for more than a year now, he is “confident that this transition better serves the senior community. I’ve witnessed so many new faces and relationships form with the mixed use of “usual” activity and the new senior programming under the same roof.”

“Having made this transition following a period of COVID closure to a facility that had near unlimited resources and ample space to accommodate the needs now allows for another need in the community to be met” with the new veterans center.

“That’s good government in my book,” he said.

Carter said the city ignored numerous early offers to buy the building, “but not with any nefarious purpose; we just wanted it to stay with a social purpose,” he said.

“It’s not a money maker for the city by any means. It’s a promise that we wanted to make to our veterans to keep supporting them.”

The Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs will pay the city $1 a year to lease the facility.

Don Pitts, president and CEO of the Witkop Foundation, also addressed the council last Monday night.

“The task before us is to bring together those who served, and that’s exactly what we’re working to do,” he said. “And so as we move forward, we want to say thank you to the city of Sand Springs and all who have made this possible for us.

“You have our strongest commitment to make this a successful endeavor and make the city proud.”

Pitts said in a telephone interview last Wednesday that “so many veterans organizations are trying to find their niche, and it’s expensive to do that.”

“We saw a need and had an opportunity to do something that would really only work if we all pulled together.”

Although many of the specifics are still being ironed out, Pitts said the goal likely will be to have the center open typical weekday business hours as well as some periods on the weekends.

Kim McInnis, the chaplain for the American Legion Auxiliary at Post 17, said the post will plan to move its regular Thursday night bingo games to the new facility, which organizers are hoping to have up and running in a month or so.

The post is currently hosting bingo on Monday nights throughout the summer as a fundraiser for the Veterans Alliance Corps.

After the new facility is open, McInnis said, the post will continue to operate some programming out of its facility at 500 N. Main St., as well.

